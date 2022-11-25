The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity.

To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing in laser treatments that zap them to oblivion after a few sessions. The latter, while typically seen as more effective, is usually pretty costly. Insurance doesn’t usually cover this kind of procedure, and after a few visits, it usually costs a couple of thousand dollars at least. So, it’s pretty exciting that we found a dark spot correcting cream that shoppers say works “even better than laser treatments”—and is 25 percent off for Black Friday with the code BF25 .

The color corrector we’re talking about is Ren Skincare’s Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream . The overnight moisturizer is formulated to target pigmentation and dark spots, even out skin tone and deeply hydrate your face. More than 1,300 shoppers have reviewed the clinically tested product, and its maintained a near-perfect rating thanks to its effectiveness.

“When I bought this, I had quite dark red and purple marks left on my skin from acne but now, after two weeks, my skin tone is more even, my pigmentation has reduced and my skin looks soft,” wrote one shopper. “I never dreamed a product could make so much progress so quick (I’ve even tried laser treatments for my pigmentation and this product worked better, cheaper and quicker)!”

The way it works is simple: Once applied, the vegan mixture of algae extract, jojoba oil, and squalane (a plant-sourced moisturizer) deeply penetrates your skin to provide seriously impactful hydration while evening out skin tone. According to a consumer study, the formula evens out skin tone in just one week—or less!

This must be why one shopper called it a “super cream.” They wrote that “Just in 3 days it has started to show results. Dark spots have started to become lighter.” If only everything in life worked that fast.

It’s worth mentioning that all you have to do is apply the cream at night, sleep with it on, and wake up to all of its benefits. Shoppers say it’s helped fade everything from melasma spots to acne scars. Plus, the brand says it’s gentle enough to use every single day.

“It’s day three and I see a difference,” wrote one user. “I am flabbergasted.”

It’s safe to say that if you’re not already excited enough for bedtime, this night cream will surely get you there. You can sleep well knowing that you saved money opting for this route rather than pricey laser treatments. Make sure to shop the brand’s entire site with the rare code BF25.