Chiefs DE Tershawn Wharton: Defense must ‘kill the engine’ to stop Titans RB Derrick Henry

By Juan Cisneros, Daniel Fair
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs defense put on their best performance in the second half against the Washington Football Team last Sunday after much criticism after giving up the second most yards per game this season.

Now with a 3-3 record, the Chiefs travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans and leading rusher Derrick Henry.

“We always say, ‘Kill the engine,'” Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton said. “He’s a big guy so you got to take his legs out. That’s how you kill the engine on him and all 11 hats to the ball.”

Wharton played a key role in the Chiefs’ second half shutout against Washington, including an interception off an offensive lineman’s head to force a turnover.

Henry has 783 rushing yards this season, 260 more rushing yards than second place Nick Chubb of the Browns. He is coming off a 143 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdown performance in a win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

‘They love it when I go crazy’: Mathieu sparks second-half turnaround in Chiefs win at Washington

“When you watch him, as be builds up speed, that’s when he really gets dangerous at the second level,” Wharton said. “So coming in, try to stop him at the line of scrimmage and hold him there.”

The Chiefs have allowed an average of 133 rush yards per game this season and Henry is averaging 130.5 yards per game.

The last two times the teams faced each other, they split the series with one win each, with the Chiefs taking the victory in the 2019 AFC Championship.

“He’s a good player, so good players are gonna make good plays,” Wharton said. “But that’s what we’re trying to do. Just set the line of scrimmage up front.”

The Chiefs and Titans kickoff at noon on Sunday from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will air on CBS.

