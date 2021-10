A reporter always loves a good story, whether it’s one they’re writing or one written about them. Despite it being a fairly uncinematic profession, the world of journalism has made its way into countless films over the years, possibly due to the affinity screenwriters have for the journalists they’ve written these types of movies about. A very recent example would be the just-released The French Dispatch, an affectionate ode to the kind of reporting that goes on at a respected institution like The New Yorker. However, there’s a broad spectrum of how flattering big-screen depictions of the press have been, with everything from the despicable ginned-up journalism in Billy Wilder’s Ace In The Hole to the illuminating heroism of All The President’s Men or Spotlight. While The French Dispatch clearly sits on the latter end of the spectrum, on the most scathing, critical end of the spectrum is 1957’s Sweet Smell of Success, a movie steeped in the world of Broadway tabloids that has the same delicious bite as a gossip column, even if it casts an unflinchingly cynical eye on it.

