CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Corn, soybean harvest continues

roblawnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost two-thirds of the state’s corn crop and just over half...

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Looking Up

Corn trade is 12 to 13 cents higher, beans are 4 to 5 cents higher and wheat is flat to 6 cents higher. Corn trade is 12 to 13 cents higher at midday Wednesday, pushing through nearby resistance and firm spread trade to test multiweek highs. Ethanol margins should support production near term with stocks falling 155,000 barrels as production rose another 10,000 barrels to extend the winning streak.
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Corn and Soybean Harvest Behind, Pioneer Agronomist Says Get Aggressive

Monday’s USDA Crop Progress Report showed Indiana corn 57% harvested and Indiana soybeans 63% harvested, both behind the 5-year average pace. With significant rain over the weekend and more rain in the forecast, farmers will likely have to get out in the field in less-than-ideal conditions. Central Indiana Pioneer agronomist...
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Soybean harvest progress below average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production reports for the week ending Oct. 24. There were 4.7 days suitable for field work during the week ending Oct. 24. Statewide, the average temperature was 54.1 degrees, 1.8 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.70 inches, 0.02 inches above normal.
ILLINOIS STATE
agfax.com

Missouri Soybeans: Harvest Is the Perfect Time to Sample for SCN

Soybean harvest has already kicked off in Missouri and it is important that farmers test their fields for soybean cyst nematode (SCN). The SCN is the most yield-limiting pathogen of soybean across North America. This nematode penetrates and feeds on soybean roots impairing the plant’s ability to absorb water and nutrients, decreasing their yield potential.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#News Today#Robinson Daily News
roblawnews.com

Harvest season nearing end

As October draws to a close, Illinois farmers are moving into the final weeks of harvest.Corn harves... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Global US corn and soybean sales surge

The USDA says export sales of corn and soybeans jumped week-to-week while wheat sales dropped during the week ending on October 14, 2021. Corn sales were reported at 1.27 million metric tons, a 22 percent jump from the previous week and 67 percent higher than the prior four-week average. Unknown countries bought more than 456,000 metric tons, while Mexico bought just over 377,000 tons. Weekly exports came in at 1.04 million metric tons, a 14 percent increase from the previous week.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Indiana Corn, Soybeans: Using Phosphorus, Potassium Fertilizers Wisely

Phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) fertilizer prices have increased dramatically in recent months. If you cannot afford all the fertilizer P and K you think you need or there is not enough fertilizer to be had, you might want to prioritize their use on your farm. The key to prioritizing P and K use is to have recent soil test information for your fields.
INDIANA STATE
nordakpublishing.com

Corn harvest varies between dry and damp

By James R. Johnson • news@tctribune.net Three days of rain Columbus Day weekend halted the harvest of corn by farmers who had finished with beans and beets. As more rain fell Oct. 12, Andy and Tim Evans had combined about one quarter of their corn acres. “We finished all our beans and we’re working all hours of the morning, plugging […]
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
cbslocal.com

Corn, Soybean Yields Better Than Expected

Much of the growing season was so dry it was being compared to the drought of 1988, a bad year for farmers in the Midwest. But as August turned into September, things took a turn for the better.
AGRICULTURE
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn and Bean Harvests Moves Ahead Despite Rain

The USDA weekly crop report says farmers were able to work around some rain showers. The report says 43 percent of the corn is now in the bin — up from 30 percent last week. That put the corn harvest one week ahead of the five-year average. The bean harvest moved to 70 percent completed compared to 56 percent the week before. That’s also one week ahead of the average. The report says more than half the soybean crop remaining to be harvested in south-central Iowa — while all other districts have at least 52 percent pulled from the fields.
AGRICULTURE
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Harvest Now 3/4th Complete In Missouri

Missouri experienced above average temperatures and rainfall statewide last week, but the corn harvest is still 7 points ahead of schedule. Here’s Bob Garino with this week’s Crop Progress Report.
MISSOURI STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans fall on ample global supplies, corn and wheat up

HAMBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell on Monday following strong rises last week, as forecasts of large global supplies outweighed recent strong U.S. export sales. Corn and wheat rose as export prospects for U.S. supplies brightened. Chicago Board of Trade most active soybeans fell 0.3% to $12.13-1/2 a...
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Corn, soybean crops in northern Plains show moxie

Corn and soybean growers in the northern Plains have experienced atypical conditions but despite those challenges yields have been holding up, according to Nebraska DEKALB Asgrow Technical Agronomist Josh Erwin. Corn growers who were able to get their crop planted in mid to late April developed good stands before a...
AGRICULTURE
1380kcim.com

Harvest Surges Ahead With More Than Half Of Soybeans And Nearly A Third Of Corn Crops Out Of Fields

Harvest surges ahead with more than half of the state’s soybeans and about one third of the corn for grain crop out of the fields. “October temperatures continue to be unseasonably warm, which have been beneficial for widespread dry-down in the fields,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “Recent rainfall has slowed down fieldwork for portions of the state, but it is helpful in replenishing some subsoil moisture. Looking ahead, rain continues to be forecast over the next several days.” According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Oct. 10, that recent rainfall has resulted in topsoil moisture levels now rated 43 percent short to very short with subsoil at 54 percent short to very short. Ninety-five percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, eight days ahead of the five-year average, with about 30 percent harvested, also eight days ahead of average. Moisture content is averaging around 19 percent with an overall condition rating of 62 percent good to excellent. Soybean harvest is reported at 56 percent, nine days ahead of the norm, with 96 percent of the crop dropping leaves or beyond, one week ahead of average. Soybeans are rated 63 percent good to excellent. The full Crop Progress and Condition Report can be found at nass.usda.gov.
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

US Corn and Soybean Production up From September

Corn and soybean production is up from September 2021, according to the Crop Production report issued Tuesday by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn production is up three percent from last year, forecast at 15.0 billion bushels, and soybean growers are expected to increase their production five percent from 2020, forecast at 4.45 billion bushels.
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

USDA Officials Still Expecting Lower Harvest for Wisconsin Corn Farmers

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Even after making a few adjustments from the previous month, USDA officials are still expecting a lower harvest for Wisconsin corn farmers. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National Ag Statistics Service's monthly Crop Production report says corn production is forecast at 506 million bushels this fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Third of Iowa corn, half of soybeans are in despite rain

Recent rainfall slowed fieldwork, but Iowa farmers still have harvested nearly one-third of corn for grain and more than half of soybeans, according to the latest Iowa crop report released Tuesday. “October temperatures continue to be unseasonably warm, which has been beneficial for widespread dry-down in the fields,” Iowa Agriculture...
IOWA STATE
meatpoultry.com

Rabobank details corn, soybean numbers so far in 2021

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Supply-side constraints and shortages of labor and natural gas that continue to slow economic activity and elevate prices are expected to negatively impact consumption and investment, leading to higher inflation and a lower gross domestic product, Rabobank indicated in its latest North American Agribusiness Review. Domestic...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat falls from two-month high; soybeans, corn edge lower

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell slightly on Tuesday after hitting a two-month high in the previous session on the back of strong demand and tightening world supplies. Soybeans and corn edged lower. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) eased 0.6% at...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Minnesota Corn: Harvest Safety – Mind the Mold Dust

Saprophyte – this is a fancy term for fungi that make their living by colonizing and extracting nutrients from dead tissue. Saprophytes are the reason continuous corn fields aren’t packed with piles of corn residue taller than us – saprophytic fungi help to degrade dead tissue as they complete their own life cycles.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy