Astronomy

Art Bell Vault: Cyclical Universe Theory & Life on Europa

 7 days ago

Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault , offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings are a pair of classic programs, beginning with a fascinating show from 5/6/2002 wherein Art spoke to physicist Dr. Paul Steinhardt, professor of physics at Princeton University, about his theory that the universe expands and contracts in a cyclical fashion. He detailed how the hypothesis changes the nature of the 'Big Bang' theory, making it not a solitary event, but something that occurs repeatedly.

Next, we journey back to February 19th, 1997 for a riveting edition of the program in which Art was joined by Jim Forbes, senior correspondent for the short-lived syndicated paranormal television program Strange Universe. They discussed the possibility of life on Saturn's moon Europa and explored what would happen in the event that an asteroid struck the Earth. Forbes also talked about philosophy behind Strange Universe, which broadcast 390 episodes from 1996 to 1998.

These vintage programs have commercials and breaks removed and are presented in multiple-platforms-- available on-demand for Mac, Windows, IOS, Android, and the Coast app . Many of them feature rare "5th" hours of content from back in the 90s when the show had a longer running time. We do include Art's beloved bumper music, which became such an indelible part of his program.

And for the true Art Bell fan, we offer different listening options to fine-tune your experience, such as guest only, and full show streams. Coast Insiders, we're very happy to bring this new offering to you at no additional charge to your subscription! We welcome your feedback .

Not yet a Coast Insider? Now, is the perfect time to get onboard .

