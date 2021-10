I am running as the Democratic candidate for constable in Upper Makefield. Given the unprecedented challenges to free elections, it has become clear to me that all officials involved in the electoral process must be committed to preserving the integrity of the voting process. The constable is charged with maintaining order as citizens exercise their constitutional right to vote. The constable is the only peace officer permitted in the polls. It is an unpaid position.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO