Taylor Decker’s return from injury unknown, Lions not ruling out ending his season

ALLEN PARK -- Taylor Decker’s bid to play again this season isn’t going so well. Minutes after Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he wanted to see where Decker was at during practice before making a call on when -- or if -- the left tackle plays again in 2021, Decker wasn’t practicing at all. He observed the workout in a T-shirt during the 20 minutes that were available to reporters, a strong sign he won’t play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO