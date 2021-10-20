Taylor Decker’s return from injury unknown, Lions not ruling out ending his season

The Lions designated tackle Taylor Decker for return from injured reserve this week, but it’s not clear if that return will come on Sunday. Decker has been practicing with the team for the first time since the August finger injury that landed him on injured reserve and head coach Dan Campbell said Friday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that it is “hard to say” if Decker will be active against the Bengals. The Lions have to activate him by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET if he’s going to play this weekend.
