Illinois State

Paris School District receives money award for STEAM grant

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 7 days ago

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Union School District 95 announced Wednesday that they received a $563,707.35 award for a STEAM grant from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Officials said this is a competitive grant to help students with after-school and summer programs. This brings the total for competitive grants to $4,463,255.35 since July 1. The Paris 95 administrators have been bringing in over a million dollars a month in competitive grants since the start of this school year.

The school district also announced that Mayo Middle School was just named as one of the best middle schools by U.S. News & World Report. Officials said this is the first time that U.S. News has published rankings and data on more than 80,000 public elementary and middle schools across the country.

Schools are ranked at the state and district level. The methodology for the new rankings focuses on two areas: (1) math and reading proficiency or how well students perform on state assessments and (2) math and reading performance or how well they perform compared to expectations.

WCIA

District Library going fine-free

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents of Gibson City do not have to pay fines after returning books late anymore. Moyer District Library published a Facebook post on Monday, announcing they are now a fine-free library. Officials stated, “this means we removed all fines charged on items returned late. You will no longer be asked […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Papa Del’s named small business of the year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite all of the challenges this year has brought, one Champaign business has come out on top. Now, its workers are being recognized for all of their hard work. Papa Del’s was named the 2021 Small Business of the Year by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber says the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Will mask mandates end by the holidays?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — “We’d like very much to get to a place where we can remove certain mask mandates,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said. A lot of people are looking forward to that day. The Governor says his goal is to get rid of masks in time for the holidays. Masks have become a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

New artworks unveiled at Habitat Community Garden

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The unveiling of new artworks and amenities in the Habitat Community Garden located near the Corner of Hill and Romine Streets was held on Thursday. Officials said this is a part of the Growing Community Public Arts Initiative. The garden now featuresartwork from local artists Saba Manetti-Tesfaye, Beth Darling and Peace […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

