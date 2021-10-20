Paris School District receives money award for STEAM grant

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Union School District 95 announced Wednesday that they received a $563,707.35 award for a STEAM grant from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Officials said this is a competitive grant to help students with after-school and summer programs. This brings the total for competitive grants to $4,463,255.35 since July 1. The Paris 95 administrators have been bringing in over a million dollars a month in competitive grants since the start of this school year.

The school district also announced that Mayo Middle School was just named as one of the best middle schools by U.S. News & World Report. Officials said this is the first time that U.S. News has published rankings and data on more than 80,000 public elementary and middle schools across the country.

Schools are ranked at the state and district level. The methodology for the new rankings focuses on two areas: (1) math and reading proficiency or how well students perform on state assessments and (2) math and reading performance or how well they perform compared to expectations.

