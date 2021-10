The Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 1 of the 2021 NLCS, and for the second time in a row during these 2021 MLB playoffs, the Dodgers have made a surprising pitching decision. The Dodgers opened with Corey Knebel after it was originally believed that Julio Urias would start Game 5 of the 2021 NLDS against the Giants and eventually used ace Max Scherzer to close the game out. It was widely believed Scherzer would start Game 1, but around six hours before first pitch they announced that Knebel would open the game again.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO