CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Big 12's Bob Bowlsby calls Oklahoma, Texas exit for the SEC a ‘personal betrayal’

By Brian Davis, Hookem
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks in measured tones about the decision by Oklahoma and Texas to leave for the SEC. Asked if he’s still pissed off more than three months later, the answer is nuanced but clear.

“Being, to use your term pissed off about it, I can’t allow myself that,” Bowlsby said. “I have to get over the sense of personal betrayal and do what’s necessary for our eight continuing members. And that’s what we did.”

Personal betrayal.

That’s what he feels Texas President Jay Hartzell and his Oklahoma counterpart Joe Harroz Jr. did when they schemed behind the scenes earlier this year to change conferences. Bowlsby fully expects both the Longhorns and Sooners to remain in the Big 12 until June 30, 2025. But you’ll forgive him for keeping the contract close, just to be certain.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with the American-Statesman at Big 12 men’s basketball media day, Bowlsby laid bare his feelings about Oklahoma and Texas leaving. “We’re going to have to find ways to get along,” he said. “We have to work together, and we will. But I would say trust is at a relative low.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMH7i_0cXLJnR900
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during Big 12 football media days on July 14 in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero/AP

So why does Bowlsby believe the two schools are leaving?

“Haven’t the vaguest idea,” he said, sitting in the bowels of T-Mobile Center. “To this day, they’ve given us no answers to that question. Either one.”

Why not?

“You’ll have to ask them that,” Bowlsby said. “I’ve asked repeatedly, and they never made us aware of any concerns in advance. When we’ve asked the question since then, we’ve gotten no response.”

BEST OF BEST: Handing out midseason awards for the college football season

BOWL PROJECTIONS: Iowa's loss adds new wrinkle to playoff race

BEARCATS RISE: Cincinnati now No. 2 behind Georgia in Re-Rank 1-130

Does Oklahoma and Texas know the competition will be much harder in the SEC? It’s widely believed it would be much easier to reach the College Football Playoff in the Big 12 than the SEC, where Alabama reigns supreme and everyone else struggles.

“That’s not my responsibility to explain that to them,” Bowlsby said. “They’ve got 50 years of experience. They ought to be able to figure that out for themselves.”

Texas’ top officials, like Hartzell and System Board of Regents chairman Kevin Eltife, still have never gone in depth about why they wanted to leave the Big 12. Their only public comments have been carefully-crafted statements about the school's long-term future.

“They’re thinking they’re going to recruit better and they’re going to get more money,” Bowlsby said. “Anybody that thinks Texas’ football problems have been a result of league affiliation are completely delusional.”

Texas fans have long complained about the home schedule. Few fans are excited about Kansas coming to Royal-Memorial Stadium on Nov. 13.

“Well, here comes Vanderbilt,” Bowlsby said. “Every league is structured similarly to what ours is. There’s three or four bell cows and there’s the rest.”

When the news broke In July that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving, Bowlsby has been on the defensive. He was hurt by the feeling of deception, a close friend of his told the Statesman.

High-ranking people at Texas told the Statesman this summer that the decision was driven in part by television negotiations. The networks did not want to extend their current deals, something Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal .

But the Big 12 asked its members to sign a five-year extension of the grant of television rights in the summer, according to people at Texas. Bowlsby said flatly on Wednesday “that’s absurd.”

“We never asked them to extend the TV contracts. There was never an ask for an extension of the grant of rights,” Bowlsby said. “There was never any negotiations with ESPN. There was never a request to extend the contract. It was a routine look-in, and I wasn’t at all surprised or disappointed that they said four years was too early to begin negotiations.”

Hartzell was part of a three-president committee to study the league’s television contracts. Did his knowledge of the television situation prompt Texas’ decision?

“Well, we have two presidents that are very new in their chairs,” Bowlsby said, referring to Hartzell and Harroz. “So, you’ll have to ask them what they felt like they knew and what they didn’t know.”

Hartzell appeared before a panel of Texas state senators on Aug. 2 and said the move became clear “into the summer” about leaving the Big 12. Bowlsby told that same panel the Big 12’s television contracts would be cut in half with Oklahoma and Texas leaving.

“I want to set the record straight: we have and will continue to honor all agreements,” Hartzell told the panel of state lawmakers. “We have not violated any Big 12 bylaws.”

Bowlsby said Wednesday the Big 12 has not initiated any legal proceedings against Oklahoma and Texas.

Having lost the Big 12’s two bell cows, Bowlsby became motivated to keep the league afloat, his friend said. Oklahoma and Texas were hopeful of the Big 12’s possible implosion, so they could leave immediately without paying any stiff penalty — possibly as much as $80 million each.

The Big 12 recently extended invitations to Houston, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Brigham Young. Those schools gladly accepted and will join the league for the 2023 football season. Basketball-wise, the Big 12 becomes a fantastic league. But football drives all financial decisions. Cincinnati is currently No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

“They’re good football programs, they’re good basketball programs. They’re good broad-based programs. And they’re really fine universities,” Bowlsby said.

A high-ranking person at Texas told the Statesman in September that Oklahoma and Texas were allowed to vote on whether the Big 12 could expand. “They both abstained,” Bowlsby said.

There’s a growing belief that Oklahoma and Texas will find ways to join the SEC in 2023. But asked if he expects to have a 14-team Big 12 in 2023, Bowlsby said, “Yeah. They’ve told us they’re staying until June 30, 2025. I take them at their word until they demonstrate something contrary to that.”

Can you take Oklahoma and Texas officials at their word? “Well, between what they’ve told us their intentions are and what our written agreements state, that’s what I rely on,” Bowlsby said.

Bowlsby, who turns 70 in January, thought he was on a glidepath to retirement. Now, he’ll stay on as long as the remaining conference members would like. “I’m not going to leave our members hanging,” he said.

Just don’t expect to see him in Austin anytime soon.

“Probably not.”

This article originally appeared on Hookem: Big 12's Bob Bowlsby calls Oklahoma, Texas exit for the SEC a ‘personal betrayal’

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Big 12 Commissioner Has Blunt Admission On Oklahoma, Texas

The impending departure of Oklahoma and Texas threatens to doom the Big 12 Conference. And Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby recognizes that intensely. In a recent interview, Bowlsby called it a “personal betrayal” that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving. But he recognized that he has to get over it quickly to ensure that the remaining conference members can make it through the tough times.
TEXAS STATE
wvgazettemail.com

Big 12 commissioner Bowlsby talks conference expansion, finances

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby believes that when Texas and Oklahoma leave the Big 12 and the four expansion teams join that the league well may be stronger than ever in basketball and hinted that more expansion may even be on the way in the future.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Conference realignment: Bob Bowlsby details why Big 12 passed on SMU and others; future expansion still viable

Conference realignment is still fully in motion months after Oklahoma and Texas rocked college athletics in July with the decision to leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC. In the time since, both the Big 12 and the American Athletic Conference have added new members — the latter Thursday morning — in what has been a domino effect since the Sooners and Longhorns made their decisions to bolt the league which they helped found.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
City
Vanderbilt, TX
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Kansas, OK
State
Georgia State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
dmagazine.com

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Opens Up About the UT-OU Departure, and More

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is no stranger to change. It was on his doorstep when he assumed his post in 2012, in the midst of a realignment that saw the conference shrink to 10 teams. Now, change is upon him again as the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma—the pulse of the Big 12—are cutting ties with the conference.
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says he feels betrayed following Texas, OU’s move to the SEC

Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby is leaning into his loser’s limp. The Austin American-Statesman asked Bowlsby if he’s “still pissed off.” Bowlsby answered, “I have to get over the sense of personal betrayal and do what’s necessary for our eight continuing members. And that’s what we did” by adding four new schools to the league.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bowlsby
Person
Bob Bowlsby
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: Joel Klatt says OU fans were right, Bob Bowlsby says move to SEC ‘makes no sense’ and more!

It wasn’t long ago that FOX College Football analyst Joel Klatt came to the defense of Spencer Rattler after a large contingent of Oklahoma Sooners fans chanted for Caleb Williams to replace the former Heisman Trophy front-runner. A few weeks later, after ‘Superman’ wowed everybody in the Red River Showdown and in his first start against TCU, Klatt has changed his tune and has a new message for OU fans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#American Football#Longhorns#Sooners#T Mobile Center
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

285K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy