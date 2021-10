Around 150 people every day, or six people every hour, died from a synthetic opioid overdose in the United States last year. The total number was around 55,000, up from 29,000 in 2017 and 5,000 in 2014. Fentanyl, a drug 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is a major contributor to the rising death toll, as dealers eager to bulk up their supplies continue to cut the stuff with cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and other drugs.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO