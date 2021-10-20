Daniel Emmons of Oswego named to cast and crew for SUNY Potsdam Production of ‘Ready Steady Yeti Go’

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) -Mrs. Baker-Whitney was born on May 29, 1945, at the Bellevue Maternity Home in Schenectady, NY, to Mary Elinor Van Riper and Karl Van Riper. She passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Potsdam, NY, her residence of over 55 years with family at her side. She is survived by her loving and witty husband, Byron, owner of the most wonderful laugh, and her two children, Kate Baker, and Steven Baker, and their partners, Suzanne Schalow, and Diana Hernandez. She was as proud as she could be of her children and their partners; Kate and Suzanne own their own retail and restaurant business, and Steven and Diana are recently retired, after long careers in the corrections field. As well, she leaves behind a goat in cat’s clothing, her beloved Siamese (would it really be any other kind?), Cocoa.

