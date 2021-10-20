CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Beckham calls Nicola Peltz his 'wife for life'

By Maria Loreto
 7 days ago

Brooklyn Beckham shared a set of beautiful photographs alongside his fiancée, Nicola Peltz . The photographer and model took to Instagram to share the photos.

“Wife for life,” he captioned the post, which is made up of two photos. The first, shows himself and Nicola posing in front of the mirror as she cuddles him from behind, and the second, shows him crouching down to get a better angle, while Nicola wears a towel over her head and her arms crossed over her chest. The images were taken in a bathroom.

A couple of days ago, the couple shared that their dog, Frankie , had passed away. They shared their feelings over social media, and were understandably devastated. “Frankie was the strongest, kindest dog I‘ve ever met,” wrote Beckham. “He was so gentle and it was an honor to be his dad. I miss you so much my boy ❤️ I love you so much.”

Brooklyn and Nicola are one of Hollywood’s most famous young couples and they are beloved by their followers. The two share a lot of photographs and moments together over social media, often modeling with each other. Their relationship developed quickly, with them starting to date in 2019 and getting engaged a few months later.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx,” he wrote on Instagram at the time of the engagement.

Recently, they were both in attendance at the MET Gala , where Brooklyn wore a traditional suit and Nicola wore a bright pink gown. While the couple has yet to announce a wedding date, several fans have suggested that they might have already gotten married, pointing out rings that look like wedding bands in some of their posts.

