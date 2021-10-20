The Ultimate Guide to Surviving, and Thriving, in Winter in Colorado

Part of being a responsible dog owner in Colorado means playing along when it comes to leash laws and other important rules that are posted at outdoor recreational areas. These types of rules exist not only for the safety of humans and their dogs but also for the benefit of wild animals who live in these outdoor spaces as well. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding people who choose not to abide by designated rules at parks and other outdoor areas may face penalties, such as citations or hefty fines. Ultimately, owners are liable for any damage they cause to wildlife.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO