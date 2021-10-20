CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Ultimate Guide to Surviving, and Thriving, in Winter in Colorado

By Maddie Warren
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Turns out there's not really much you need when it comes to having a safe and successful winter in Colorado!. This all might make...

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

There’s Only 8 Homes In Northern Colorado Selling For Under $200k

If you are looking for a great deal on a home in northern Colorado, your options are going to be scarce. Especially if you are searching for a home under $200K. In Fort Collins, the median listing price for a home is $488K and the median selling price is $470K Greeley is a bit cheaper with a median listing price of $375K and the median selling price of $380K.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Three Colorado Towns Called Out for Speed Traps on National TV

In a recent segment on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah discusses speed trap revenue, mentioning three Colorado towns. In the installment, titled 'If You Don't Know, Now You Know,' Noah breaks down the practice of police ticketing drivers in order to meet 'quotas,' stating that 'the surprising truth is that a lot of the time, the police don't want to be pulling you over either.'
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Road Trip Worthy: Amazing Angels Landing Hike In Utah’s Zion National Park

Yes, people have died falling from the cliffs on this route, but, you have to do this amazing hike before you die. Forget about the fact that just before you get off the bus at the Angels Landing trailhead the last words you hear over the speakers are, "People have died on this hike." It is specifically pointed out that people with a fear of heights should not do this hike.
UTAH STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Rocky Mountain Rich: Colorado Has 7 Billionaires in the State

Pat Stryker's grandfather founded Stryker Corporation which deals in medical technology. As heir to that wealth, Pat Stryker's wealth grew again. Many may not know that Bohemian Nights in Fort Collins, which falls under the Bohemian Nights Foundation, is owned and operated by Pat Stryker. She uses her wealth to support music, community along with global and civic programs.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Parks + Wildlife Reminds Residents It’s Illegal for Dogs to Chase Wildlife

Part of being a responsible dog owner in Colorado means playing along when it comes to leash laws and other important rules that are posted at outdoor recreational areas. These types of rules exist not only for the safety of humans and their dogs but also for the benefit of wild animals who live in these outdoor spaces as well. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding people who choose not to abide by designated rules at parks and other outdoor areas may face penalties, such as citations or hefty fines. Ultimately, owners are liable for any damage they cause to wildlife.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Denver Is a Top 20 City for Halloween, Why Not Fort Collins?

Halloween is less than a week away, and if you're anything like me, you still don't have plans. Every year I tell myself I'm going to have my costume planned out and in my possession by September and my friends always promise to have the night planned out before the fall chill even hits. But somehow, every year, I sit at the one-week-away mark and still don't have any idea what to do.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Watch Frisky Multicolored Fox Pups Playing in a Colorado Yard

It doesn't matter if you call fox babies pups, kits or cubs, because all those names are correct. Foxes are a member of the dog family, so I stick with a pup. Recently a homeowner near Parker, Colorado caught a skulk (fox group) playing in the summer grass. The really cool thing about this video is the different colors you see on these foxes. Especially the rare black coloring. I also love trying to figure out what game they're playing.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Check Out Colorado’s ‘Bum Butt Cave’

There are a lot of places in Colorado that have been discovered by what are considered to be 'urban explorers,' and one of these places is known by locals of the area as the "Bum Butt Cave." The 'Bum Butt Cave' is located near Manitou Springs, Colorado, which is a...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Owl Rescued After Accidental Car Ride from Denver to Ft. Collins

A Great Horned owl was rescued recently after it accidentally hitched a ride from Denver to Fort Collins via a minivan on the highway. According to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, the owl collided with the front of a vehicle that was driving north on I-25 last Monday evening (October 11). When the motorist arrived at their final destination in Fort Collins, they were startled to find the live owl lodged in the forward engine compartment of the van. Apparently, when the bird struck the vehicle, the impact drove it through the grill, where it then became stuck between the lower grill area and the radiator.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Unlikely Yet Awesome Romantic Wedding Destination

Are you planning to tie the knot in the near future? Do your plans include finding the ideal Colorado venue for the ceremony. This might be the perfect Colorado wedding venue. Anyone can rent an events center or vineyard. What you need is something unique, something everyone will remember for a lifetime. Your wedding destination awaits in Cripple Creek, Colorado at this unlikely venue.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy