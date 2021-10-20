CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Brooklyn baseball field

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman was put into a chokehold and sexually assaulted at gunpoint at a Brooklyn baseball field early Monday, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was walking along the corner of Glenwood Road and Louisiana Avenue in the East New York neighborhood around 1 a.m. when a man approached her from behind, police said.

He then placed the woman into a chokehold and demanded she follow him into an empty baseball field, cops said.

He then forced her to perform oral sex while displaying a firearm, according to authorities.

The suspect took the woman’s phone and $140 before fleeing the scene, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, seen riding a Citi Bike.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

unicoragish
6d ago

This may be wrong but a woman alone at 1am anywhere let alone East ny is begging for trouble. If we don’t protect ourselves then who will? Not the men.

