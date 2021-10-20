Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Brooklyn baseball field

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman was put into a chokehold and sexually assaulted at gunpoint at a Brooklyn baseball field early Monday, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was walking along the corner of Glenwood Road and Louisiana Avenue in the East New York neighborhood around 1 a.m. when a man approached her from behind, police said.

He then placed the woman into a chokehold and demanded she follow him into an empty baseball field, cops said.

He then forced her to perform oral sex while displaying a firearm, according to authorities.

The suspect took the woman’s phone and $140 before fleeing the scene, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, seen riding a Citi Bike.

