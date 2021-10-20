CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Amazing inventions that were made by accident

By Email
madison
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout history, decisions that felt like big mistakes at...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

These hooves weren't made for walking

WSU researchers at the College of Veterinary Medicine recently discovered that elk hoof disease can be transmitted between elk that share the same soil. Elk hoof disease causes sores to appear on elk feet,
SCIENCE
AM 1450 KMMS

Who Knew These Bozeman Women Were Amazing? I Certainly Agree

Let me start with saying THANK YOU to the BPW. You, ladies, are a real inspiration for other women in the community and I am feeling so blessed to be a part of it. Last night I got the opportunity to meet some of the most professional, fun, beautiful, successful women in Bozeman. I could go on and on about how much of an honor it was to be asked to be a part of the Bozeman Business and Professional Women's Annual Event. The theme "I am woman, hear me roar" just put the icing on the cake for this event. Women dressed in animal print, cheering on their business peers, celebrating success and achievement, let me just say this, IT WAS AMAZING.
BOZEMAN, MT
Albert Lea Tribune

Al Batt: They made haste slowly, were laughing when police arrived

Even the compass pointed to Halloween. Like Don Quixote, I fight imaginary villains. I needed to do a few electronic signatures. This resulted in a series of blunders and frustrations. I used my forefinger to scribble what was supposed to be my signature on the screen of an electronic device. It wasn’t good. I know it needn’t have been perfect, but I wanted it to be readable. It was as if my pointer finger was inhabited by the spirit of a departed individual whose handwriting was even worse than mine. No wonder this visitant was a tortured soul if that were the case. During my formative years, I did my homework on a rough-riding school bus with a driver who found it impossible to miss a single pothole. That didn’t foster good penmanship.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventions#Pennygem
Fstoppers

How Were Photos Made Long Ago?

The process of creating an image has changed quite a bit over the past two centuries on the journey to what we know now. If you are a history geek or just want to learn more about how things came to be what they are today, check out this fantastic video that will take you on a journey through various photographic processes, from the very earliest through to 20th-century techniques and methods.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy