Amazing inventions that were made by accident

Even the compass pointed to Halloween. Like Don Quixote, I fight imaginary villains. I needed to do a few electronic signatures. This resulted in a series of blunders and frustrations. I used my forefinger to scribble what was supposed to be my signature on the screen of an electronic device. It wasn’t good. I know it needn’t have been perfect, but I wanted it to be readable. It was as if my pointer finger was inhabited by the spirit of a departed individual whose handwriting was even worse than mine. No wonder this visitant was a tortured soul if that were the case. During my formative years, I did my homework on a rough-riding school bus with a driver who found it impossible to miss a single pothole. That didn’t foster good penmanship.

