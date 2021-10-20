Father of missing 3-year-old Major Harris pleads for information on son's disappearance

MILWAUKEE — The father of missing 3-year-old Major Harris is pleading for people to come forward with any information on his son's disappearance.

In an emotional news conference held Wednesday afternoon, Major's father, Carlton Harris Jr., called on anyone with any information to come forward on where his son could be.

"It's been too long and I'm afraid," Harris Jr. said Wednesday. "So if my son, just please. I pray to God, y'all just bring my son. Let him come home."

TMJ4 Major's father, Carlton Harris Jr.

Harris has been out searching around Milwaukee for the past few days.

"I haven’t slept, I haven’t really been eating, and I still can’t sleep," Harris said. "I mean how would anybody feel?"

Wednesday evening, Milwaukee police did confirm to TMJ4 News that they have made several arrests in connection to the homicide of Mallery Muenzenberger, the mother of missing 3-year-old Harris. But police say they have not made any arrests regarding Harris, nor have they found the child.

3-year-old Major Harris still missing, Milwaukee police confirm

Harris Jr. also called on Milwaukee police to do more in their search, requesting that dogs be used during search parties.

In a statement, Milwaukee Police wrote, "The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates the family’s concerns. Since MPD was made aware that Major Harris was missing, the members of the Milwaukee Police Department have worked tirelessly trying to locate him and bring him home safe. We continue to search for Major Harris and ask the community to come forward with any information that will help us find him."

Additionally, Harris Jr. revealed that Milwaukee police have asked him for a DNA sample so it can be compared to the blood found on Mallery Muenzenberger's car. Muenzenberger, Major's mother, was found dead last week, and her car was recovered on Monday.

Harris thinks someone knows something about where Major is.

"I think there's a lot of people who know," Harris said. "And I think there’s a lot of people who not stepping forward, who are not coming forward. And I think there are a lot of people who are just keeping quiet."

Police are considering Jaheem Clark a suspect in Muenzenberger's death. Clark reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, according to police.

Harris says he's thankful for the Milwaukee community who has stepped up to help him. He's from West Virginia and says he would otherwise have no idea where to search.

"I thank the city of Milwaukee for the people who have been helping me search diligently," Harris said. "But, at the same time, so much time has past, and I'm getting angry. I'm getting upset."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip