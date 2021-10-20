CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Caribbean will accept cruise ship passengers with mixed vaccines

By Matt Hochberg
royalcaribbeanblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an update by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Royal Caribbean has updated its policy to allow passengers with any sort of mixed vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated. The cruise line updated its policy on its website, which follows up on the United States...

