Marc Rosen will take the helm at J.C. Penney Co. as the retailer continues to try to stabilize its business. Rosen comes to the company from Levi Strauss & Co., where he served as executive vice president and president of Levi Strauss Americas, leading the company’s global e-commerce and retail businesses. He had previously held roles at Walmart and Ernst & Young. He will take over as chief executive of JCPenney effective Nov. 1.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO