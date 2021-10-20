CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Biden administration move could block Minnesota copper mine

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KaVZ_0cXLFOQG00
Twin Metals Mine FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. The Biden administration ordered a study Wednesday, Oct. 20,2021, that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the wilderness. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File) (Steve Karnowski)

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Biden administration dealt a serious blow Wednesday to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, ordering a study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The U.S. Forest Service filed an application with the Bureau of Land Management for a “mineral withdrawal,” which would begin with a comprehensive study of the likely environmental and other impacts of mining if it were permitted in the watershed that flows into the Boundary Waters.

“A place like the Boundary Waters should be enjoyed by and protected for everyone, not only today but for future generations,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “Today the Biden Administration is taking an important and sensible step to ensure that we have all the science and the public input necessary to make informed decisions about how mining activities may impact this special place.”

The Obama administration tried to kill the Twin Metals project when it launched a similar process in its final weeks, citing the potential threat to the Boundary Waters from acid mine drainage from the underground mine near Ely.

But the Trump administration cancelled that mineral withdrawal study 20 months into the 24-month process, and reinstated the project's federal mineral rights leases, which the Obama administration had decided not to renew.

The full practical impact of the new decision on the Twin Metals project wasn't immediately clear. The announcement from the Agriculture and Interior Departments said the order affects lands upstream from the Boundary Waters in the Superior National Forest. It prohibits issuing new prospecting permits or leases for mining-related activities in that area. The agencies said it does not affect valid existing rights or activities on private lands including Twin Metals leases in the area, although they are currently the subject of a federal court challenge.

“Twin Metals Minnesota is deeply disappointed with the federal government’s action to initiate a mineral withdrawal study yet again on nearly 230,000 acres of land in northeast Minnesota, which sits on top of the world’s largest known undeveloped copper-nickel deposit," the company said in statement. “We are working to determine the best path forward to continue advancing our proposed world-class underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mine.”

When Twin Metals, which is owned by the Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, submitted its formal mine plan to federal and state regulators in 2019, the company said its design would prevent any acid drainage and protect the wilderness from pollution.

Environmental groups disputed that claim and challenged the lease renewals in federal court, in a case that's still pending. They welcomed the announcement.

“This is a great first step on the pathway to permanent protection,” Becky Rom, national chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, said in a statement. The appropriate next step for the administration is to revoke the two Twin Metals leases that the Trump administration unlawfully reinstated.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Antofagasta to appeal U.S. plan to block Twin Metals copper mine

(Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc said on Wednesday it would ask U.S. officials to reconsider a proposed 20-year ban on mining in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters region, a plan announced last week that would block its Twin Metals copper and nickel project. The company called the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden’s...
METAL MINING
Duluth News Tribune

Pro-copper-nickel contingent lands in Washington, D.C. following Biden mining decision

A local delegation visited Washington, D.C. this week to appeal to lawmakers following the Biden administration’s pause last week on copper-nickel mining leases near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. “We want a fair process,” said Ida Rukavina, the newly hired executive director of Range Area Municipalities and Schools. “Biden...
DULUTH, MN
hot967.fm

Biden administration review of mining in BWCA draws mixed reaction

The Biden administration today announced it will review sulfide-ore copper mining next to the Boundary Waters–which could result in a 20-year ban on such mining in the region. Save the Boundary Waters Chair Becky Rom says this is a win for the environment…. “Pollution from sulfide-ore copper mining is nearly...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
willmarradio.com

Senator Smith supports Biden hitting the brakes on MN copper-nickel mine

(Minneapolis, MN) -- U-S Senator Tina Smith is supporting the Biden administration's proposed two-year study on the safety of copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness. The Trump administration halted a previous mineral withdrawal study of the B-W-C-A in 2018. Smith said, "this wilderness is irreplaceable, and known not only to generations of Minnesotans as a special place but also across the world as a unique resource. I am determined to protect it." State Senators Tom Bakk of Cook, Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm and Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids are concerned the study puts the mining project at risk. They said in a joint statement, "shutting down the process completely is shortsighted and costly to the American worker."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
eenews.net

Biden shields Boundary Waters, deals blow to copper mine

The Biden administration today took steps to protect a sprawling wilderness area within Minnesota’s Superior National Forest from mining, a move that could derail plans for a contentious copper-nickel mine that riled conservationists and lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The Interior and Agriculture departments today announced plans to protect the Boundary...
METAL MINING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Washington Post

Biden administration moves to curtail toxic ‘forever chemicals’

The Biden administration moved Monday to regulate a group of long-lasting, human-made chemicals that pose health risks to millions of Americans, even as they continue to be used in an array of products such as cosmetics, dental floss, food packaging, clothing and cleaning supplies. The Environmental Protection Agency said it...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Mining#Mining Equipment#Pollution#Ap#Twin Metals#The U S Forest Service#The Biden Administration#Agriculture#Interior Departments
Washington Examiner

Biden has been God's gift to Big Oil

President Joe Biden made tackling the "climate crisis" his central goal. Just one week into his presidency, Biden issued an executive order to "intensify international collaborations to drive innovation and deployment of clean energy technologies, which are critical for climate protection" and a number of actions to reduce or eliminate fossil fuel production and dependency at home. He appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate. He revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline to distribute Canadian oil to the United States but threw his support behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to transport Russian gas into Europe. He also offered continued U.S. encouragement for an existing pipeline scheme for the Taliban’s Afghanistan .
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Radio

Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, his case could hinge on what's happening in Washington, where he is rushing to finalize a major domestic legislative package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CNN

Tesla fans cry foul as Biden administration moves toward Autopilot regulations

Washington, DC (CNN) — The question of who will regulate cutting-edge driving technologies appears to be answered. For years, the US government hasn't regulated driver-assist systems like Tesla's Autopilot and GM's SuperCruise. Automakers can do as they please because there are no standards for these systems. But President Joe Biden's...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
37K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy