Millersville’s Marauders were crushed by the Raiders during Shippensburg’s homecoming football game Saturday at Student Association Field at Seth Grove Stadium. The Raiders dispatched the Marauders 38-7 and controlled the ball for 40:34 and recorded eight sacks in taking the victory. The team scored on four of its five first-half possessions and set a single-game record for rushing defense.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO