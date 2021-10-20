CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons drama making opening night 'no fun' for 76ers

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8xZn_0cXLEkgL00
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers head into Wednesday's regular-season opener at the New Orleans Pelicans without the services of All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who has been suspended for at least that game after coach Doc Rivers told Simmons to go home on Tuesday because the 25-year-old reportedly refused to take part in a defensive drill.

Per Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Rivers admitted the drama surrounding Simmons, who requested a trade during the summer and then remained away from training camp for multiple weeks, is a black cloud hovering over what should be an exciting evening for everyone involved.

"It's a predicament that we're in and that part is no fun. It really isn't," Rivers explained when speaking with reporters. "We get to play right now and Ben is not. I want Ben to be playing. That's his job."

Rivers reiterated he expects Simmons to return to work either Thursday or Friday amid stories the three-time All-Star selection "has mentally checked out of Philadelphia." Following Wednesday night, Simmons will have been fined over $1.7 million, total, for preseason and regular-season contests missed and "for missed practices, on-court workouts and meetings," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Obviously you don't want any of those things. You get a lot of texts, 'great job' and all this stuff and it's not," Rivers added about reactions he's received regarding his handling of Simmons. "I don't think people understand ... you want all your players to do well. You cheer for your players. Even when they're in a tough spot, you want it to go well for them, you do. When you're put in positions like (Tuesday), it's no fun."

The 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets for their home opener on Friday, and Simmons' status for that matchup is up in the air ahead of Wednesday's action.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Where in the World is Sixers’ Isaiah Joe?

The Sixers are four games into the 2021/22 NBA Season, and it doesn’t seem too early to wonder, where in the world is Isaiah Joe?. When Isaiah Joe was coming out of Arkansas in 2020 to enter the NBA draft, word was that Darryl Morey had given his word that Joe would be a Sixer. The 21st pick in the first round would have been a huge reach, and with Tyrese Maxey falling into the Sixers laps, there was no chance that they would pass him up in the draft. As the second round played out, Joe was there at the 49th pick, and the Sixers made good on their promise.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nerlens Noel preparing for return, Doc raves about coach Thibs

The New York Knicks are coming off an impressive victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, holding their opponent to less than 100 points for the first time in their season. The Knicks, on the other hand, scored 112, showcasing some of their offensive capabilities. Point guard Kemba Walker...
NBA
Yardbarker

Baylor freshman Langston Love to miss season with torn ACL

The Baylor Bears have suffered a significant setback ahead of the upcoming college basketball season. Baylor confirmed Monday that freshman guard Langston Love suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's private scrimmage against the Texas A&M Aggies and will miss the entire 2021-22 campaign. Love scored 13 points before he went down in the second half of that scrimmage.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
ClutchPoints

Sixers news: Allen Iverson’s strong 7-word message for Ben Simmons amid Philly trade drama

At least one Philadelphia 76ers icon is showing some love for the embattled Ben Simmons. After a summer that has been characterized by a lot of drama over a botched trade, Simmons is now back with the team ahead of Tuesday’s season tip-off. Sixers legend Allen Iverson sent out a strong message of support for the controversial point guard as Simmons looks to resurrect his career in Philly.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Doc Rivers cursed out Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul

Ben Simmons spoke with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey this week for the first time all offseason. Prior to that, the only communication Simmons had with the team was through his agent, Rich Paul. As you might expect, some of those conversations did not go smoothly.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Brooklyn Nets
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-76ers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Now a week into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing without Ben Simmons and it appears as if they will be doing so for the foreseeable future. After holding out during the preseason due to wanting to be traded, Simmons originally had shown up to the team’s facility to take part in practice and it looked like he was going to be ready for the start of the season, but then more issues occurred with the 76ers.
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBA
Audacy

Kendrick Perkins: Doc Rivers 'set up' Ben Simmons at practice

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
AllClippers

Doc Rivers Reveals How Ben Simmons Finally Addressed His Teammates

After months of being unreachable by anybody in the Philadelphia 76ers organization, Ben Simmons has finally rejoined his team at practice. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia inquirer reported the news that Simmons had returned to practice, and also what Doc Rivers revealed about how Simmons addressed his teammates. According to...
NBA
NBC Washington

Report: Ben Simmons-Doc Rivers Meeting Included F-Bomb Exchange

Why Rivers reportedly dropped F-bomb in Simmons meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers' relationship with Ben Simmons turned particularly icy this summer as the DPOY runner-up froze out his teammates and the organization in search of a trade. One of the most pivotal parts of the summer...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Doc Rivers ambiguous on Ben Simmons’ playing status

CAMDEN N.J. — Doc Rivers has to know whether Ben Simmons is reporting to the Sixers to play. The Sixers’ head coach, who turned 60 on Wednesday, met with the three-time All-Star on Tuesday. Simmons underwent a physical and another COVID test at the team’s practice facility. Simmons is also expected to work out individually — as part of the league’s health and safety protocols — Wednesday evening.
NBA
crossingbroad.com

Doc Rivers is “Assuming” that Ben Simmons Came Back to Play

The Sixers practiced today in Camden and the assembled scribes are reporting back information to the masses. Some tidbits, starting with Derek “Godner” Bodner:. Well that doesn’t sound very reassuring. Simmons came back to Philly on Monday and you’d think they’d get this thing straightened out. They’re not gonna tell us all of the behind the scenes stuff, but the optics of Rivers acting like he has no clue? That’s a little weird.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Adam Silver on Ben Simmons' 76ers Drama: 'There's a Reason Why We Have Contracts'

As the Ben Simmons saga continues for the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave his thoughts Tuesday on the situation. "There's a reason why we have contracts in this league," Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews before the opening night for the 2021-22 season. Simmons was suspended by the 76ers...
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy