Rep. Castor Swings with Softball

We would like to thank the players and parents of this Summer’s 14U Pirates Softball Team. We had a very unusual, but exciting season. Our initial goal was to get 10 interested players and at one time during the season we grew to 15 young ladies practicing and playing in games. With 10 of our ball players never having played softball before it was a great learning opportunity, not just for the new players, but for the whole team. We snuck in nine games over the season which was good considering we were constantly digging cancellations and quarantine events. All the players made it through the season safely and without any significant injury or issues so regardless of the team’s record, that’s the biggest win of the season. A special thanks to the parents who made time to get their players to practice and games and to those who helped coach, score keep and participate in the end of the season players versus parents game. Thanks for the great season Pirates, and I can’t wait to see what you amazing young ladies do next.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO