CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stolen Dodge Charger Smashes Into Funeral Home

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tu7KP_0cXLD1HE00

Maybe it wanted to be a Demon?

According to a report from the New York Post, an alleged carjacker crashed a stolen Dodge Charger into a funeral home in the Bronx during a wake service. The incident, which happened on the evening of October 14, began with three suspects taking the Mopar muscle car from the owner at gunpoint earlier. After crashing, the men jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Learn how a Dodge Charger was stolen a mere 8 hours after it was purchased here.

Thankfully, the owner of House of Hills Funeral Home confirmed nobody inside or outside of the building was hurt. That’s a miracle, considering people were milling around outside the funeral home, including many children.

“Family members and friends, they were outside,” Charles Wilkins told the New York Post in an interview. “So just by the grace of God … that could have been really bad. It could have been a tragedy.”

According to the report, NYPD was still searching for the suspects at 10 pm when the Charger was finally towed away. We’re guessing they didn’t catch the suspects, but even if they had we’re not sure what kinds of consequences they would’ve faced.

A user on the Citizen App uploaded phone footage of the aftermath of the crash. Plenty of first responders seem to be on scene along with onlookers. We’ve embedded that video for you to view.

The rise in vehicle thefts has become quite the problem in the past two years or so. Initially, many news outlets blamed the problem solely on the covid lockdowns and economic unrest. However, even as those factors have waned or even gone away, car thefts have kept going strong. The theory also ignores the fact that the crime wave started well before anyone heard of COVID-19. One of the favorite targets of thieves are the Dodge Charger and Challenger, prompting Stellantis to roll out enhanced security features to be installed in certain models but not all. The hope is that will help stop this trend, but whether or not it’s effective remains to be seen.

Photo credit: Citizen App

Source: New York Post

Vehicle Crashed Into Gate @CitizenApp

St Johns Pl & Brooklyn Ave Oct 12 6:49:14 PM EDT

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

Stolen Dodge Challenger Split In Half

A stolen Dodge Challenger crashed into a tree, splitting in half while reportedly traveling over 100 mph in a Detroit neighborhood. While the back end of the car was left wrapped around that pole, the front end was flung 5 houses away, showing what kind of force was behind the collision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Grandma Stashed A Lamborghini Countach

Some people feel comforted by having all kinds of stuff around them, whether it’s old newspapers, bottles, records, or porcelain dolls. While you might expect to find that kind of stuff stashed in your grandmother’s house after she passes away, you probably wouldn’t expect to find an Italian supercar hidden away in the garage. Yet that’s exactly what happened to a woman a few years ago as she discovered granny had a need for speed.
CARS
Motorious

Epic Stash Of Muscle Car Barn Finds Will Amaze You

If you’re not amazed by this video, please check your pulse…. We’ve seen some pretty impressive car collections in our time, but we have to admit the video of this collection amassed by one man is quite impressive. The person who put together the video of it calls the collection the “Biggest Barn Find Unearthing Ever.” They go on to say it’s the “Greatest Barn Find Collection Known To Man.” That might be a bit of hyperbole, but we understand their excitement.
CARS
New York Post

Carjackers crash wake service at Brooklyn funeral home

An alleged carjacker crashed a stolen vehicle into a Brooklyn funeral home during a wake service Thursday evening, cops said. Three suspects took a blue Dodger Hellcat at gunpoint before crashing the vehicle into the gate of House of Hills Funeral Home on St Johns Place in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m., according to cops and witnesses.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
skooknews.com

Vehicle Stolen from Home in Wayne Township

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a stolen vehicle in Wayne Township early Tuesday. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, around 6:30am, police responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle. An investigation showed that around 5:430am on Tuesday, a silver Kia Sedona, bearing PA Registration of JGA0592 was stolen from a home on Indian Drive near Auburn.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
610KONA

Boat Stolen From Home in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) — Police are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for stealing a boat parked outside a home in Pasco over the weekend. The watercraft disappeared from the 2500 block of Rd 80 sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday night and 4 a.m. Sunday morning. It’s a 1988 Bayliner Ciera Sunbridge with registration WN6031LE.
PASCO, WA
KWTX

Driver of stolen car killed in wreck identified

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS identified the person killed in a crash involving a stolen car. The crash happened the evening of Oct. 21. According to Texas DPS, Edward Charles Herman Jr., from Copperas Cove, was driving westbound on I-14 in the left shoulder at an unsafe speed. The...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Charger#Dodge Challenger#Nypd#The New York Post#Covid
WCIA

Stolen vintage car found and returned home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A vintage car that was stolen last weekend was recently located and returned to its owner and his family. Harold Zahnd originally made a post on Facebook asking for help as his father’s vintage ’69 Chevrolet SS Nova was stolen on Saturday. According to Harold, the car was located on Monday. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times and Democrat

Jewelry, electronics stolen from Cordova home

Someone stole the following items from a Cordova Road residence in Cordova early Tuesday morning: a 55-inch Roku flatscreen smartTV, a rose gold Patek watch, a 14-karat gold fake Rolex with diamonds, a Microsoft Xbox One, a 36-inch flatscreen television, a rose gold tennis necklace, a rose gold pendant, a white gold tennis necklace, a white gold tennis necklace with pendant, a white gold spinning chain, a 14-karat gold Buddha pendant, a white gold “MBJ” pendant, a 14-karat gold Cuban links bracelet and two each of white gold Cuban links necklaces, gold rope chain necklaces and white gold Butta bracelets.
CORDOVA, SC
Click2Houston.com

Massive fire destroys Bay City funeral home

BAY CITY, Texas – Firefighters battled a fire at a funeral home in Bay City, near Matagorda Bay. Police say the fire broke out at Taylor Brothers Funeral Home located at the 2300 block of Avenue I. Firefighters from Bay City Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene to extinguish the fire.
BAY CITY, TX
WRGB

Garbage truck loses control, smashes into home

TOWN OF LIBERTY, NY (WRGB) — State Police in the Town of Liberty are investigating what caused the driver of a garbage truck to lose control and smash through the corner of a home. The crash happened at around 7:00 AM on Monday morning. The operator of the truck, who...
LIBERTY, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Man delivering flowers attacks woman in her Buckhead home

ATLANTA - Sabrina Wynn shared a home surveillance video on social media of the man she said attacked her after delivering flowers to her Buckhead residence. The 32-year-old mother of two said she was sharing her story to alert other women. The Atlanta resident told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes she...
ATLANTA, GA
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Reward offered for woman wanted for Douglasville man death

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police said a $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the woman investigators believe killed 31-year-old Jarmichael Brown. Kaiysa Robinson, 39, shot Brown inside a Millwood Park apartment on June 12 during a domestic dispute, the Douglasville Police Department said....
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy