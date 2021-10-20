Casino machine maker Scientific Games close to $3 billion lotteries IPO in Australia

DraftKings Tuesday confirmed that, following further analysis and discussions with the Entain board of directors, it will not make a firm offer for Entain. “After several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a firm offer for Entain at this time. Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product and technology capabilities and leading brand, we are highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market,” said Jason Robins DraftKings CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board.
