Gambling

Casino machine maker Scientific Games close to $3 billion lotteries IPO in Australia

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientific Games Corp., a maker of casino slot machines, is nearing an Australian initial public offering of its global lotteries business that could raise about A$4 billion ($3 billion), according to people...

www.cdcgamingreports.com

cdcgamingreports.com

Boyd Gaming announces $300 million stock repurchase as profits set records

Boyd Gaming executives said Tuesday they’re expecting “continued upside” in the gaming industry into 2022. At the same time, its board of directors announced a $300 million stock repurchase amid growing confidence as the pandemic fades. Boyd said during a third-quarter earnings call that continued growth in visitation and spending...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cdcgamingreports.com

Sportsbook growth helps Betsson offset casino declines Q3

Betsson put a 3.3% year-on-year rise in revenue for the third quarter of its 2021 financial year primarily down to growth within its sportsbook segment, though casino remained by far its main source of income. Group revenue for the three months to the end of September amounted to SEK1.73bn (£146.3m/€173.6m/$201.4m),...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
b975.com

Amazon invests in Italian automated packaging machines maker

MILAN (Reuters) – Amazon, through its Climate Pledge Fund, has bought a minority stake in Italy’s CMC Machinery, a company with technology that makes custom-sized boxes that eliminate the need for single-use plastic packaging, the machines maker said on Wednesday. CMC, which is controlled by private equity firm KKR and...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway receives warm Wall Street reception, as stock opens 9.5% above IPO price

Rent the Runway Inc. received a warm reception on its Wall Street debut, as the fashion rental company's stock opened 9.5% above the initial public offering price. The Brooklyn-based company said overnight that it raised $357.0 million as its upsized IPO of 17.0 million shares priced at $21 a share, at the top of the expected range. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $23.00 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 1.7 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.4 billion. The upbeat opening for Rent the Runway's stock comes on a day of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF slumped 1.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 eased less than 0.1%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
cdcgamingreports.com

DraftKings ends $22 billion pursuit of Entain

DraftKings Tuesday confirmed that, following further analysis and discussions with the Entain board of directors, it will not make a firm offer for Entain. “After several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a firm offer for Entain at this time. Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product and technology capabilities and leading brand, we are highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market,” said Jason Robins DraftKings CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Igaming Focus: M&A roundabout puts focus on tech ownership

Despite the M&A talks between DraftKings and Entain ending without a deal, the three-way M&A story between both groups and MGM once again showed how important owning a strong tech stack is to the industry’s leading firms. All the talk of tech ownership in the U.S. sports betting industry has...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Monarch Casino & Resort posts record third quarter profits

Monarch Casino & Resort Monday reported a third quarter record profit of $22.3 million, or $1.15 per share. Net revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, was $111.6 million an 86.5% increase from the $59.9 million generated in the third quarter of 2020. The net income of $22.3 million is a 107.7% increase from the $10.7 million brought in during the third quarter of 2020 for the Reno, Nevada-based gaming operator.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
