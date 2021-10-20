Amazing inventions that were made by accident

Let me start with saying THANK YOU to the BPW. You, ladies, are a real inspiration for other women in the community and I am feeling so blessed to be a part of it. Last night I got the opportunity to meet some of the most professional, fun, beautiful, successful women in Bozeman. I could go on and on about how much of an honor it was to be asked to be a part of the Bozeman Business and Professional Women's Annual Event. The theme "I am woman, hear me roar" just put the icing on the cake for this event. Women dressed in animal print, cheering on their business peers, celebrating success and achievement, let me just say this, IT WAS AMAZING.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO