CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Amazing inventions that were made by accident

Missoulian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout history, decisions that felt like big mistakes at...

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

How Were Photos Made Long Ago?

The process of creating an image has changed quite a bit over the past two centuries on the journey to what we know now. If you are a history geek or just want to learn more about how things came to be what they are today, check out this fantastic video that will take you on a journey through various photographic processes, from the very earliest through to 20th-century techniques and methods.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ourcommunitynow.com

These hooves weren't made for walking

WSU researchers at the College of Veterinary Medicine recently discovered that elk hoof disease can be transmitted between elk that share the same soil. Elk hoof disease causes sores to appear on elk feet,
SCIENCE
XL Country 100.7

Who Knew These Bozeman Women Were Amazing? I Certainly Agree

Let me start with saying THANK YOU to the BPW. You, ladies, are a real inspiration for other women in the community and I am feeling so blessed to be a part of it. Last night I got the opportunity to meet some of the most professional, fun, beautiful, successful women in Bozeman. I could go on and on about how much of an honor it was to be asked to be a part of the Bozeman Business and Professional Women's Annual Event. The theme "I am woman, hear me roar" just put the icing on the cake for this event. Women dressed in animal print, cheering on their business peers, celebrating success and achievement, let me just say this, IT WAS AMAZING.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventions#Pennygem
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: ‘Applying to be a spy felt thrilling – until a stranger approached me on a train’

In 2010 I was 23, and had just moved to London from Manchester, where I had trained as a journalist. I had a dream job – a junior role on a magazine – but it turned out to be quite a miserable place. My manager was open about regretting having hired me and my confidence, which had never been high, plummeted. I was single, my friends were scattered all over the city, and I was renting a basement room with no windows that cost exactly half my monthly salary.
U.K.
Albert Lea Tribune

Al Batt: They made haste slowly, were laughing when police arrived

Even the compass pointed to Halloween. Like Don Quixote, I fight imaginary villains. I needed to do a few electronic signatures. This resulted in a series of blunders and frustrations. I used my forefinger to scribble what was supposed to be my signature on the screen of an electronic device. It wasn’t good. I know it needn’t have been perfect, but I wanted it to be readable. It was as if my pointer finger was inhabited by the spirit of a departed individual whose handwriting was even worse than mine. No wonder this visitant was a tortured soul if that were the case. During my formative years, I did my homework on a rough-riding school bus with a driver who found it impossible to miss a single pothole. That didn’t foster good penmanship.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Science
Telegraph

‘I made £3k from old records that were about to be thrown away’

Think twice before you drop off old vinyl records at a charity shop or let a grandchild rummage through a dusty stack in the attic; those old discs may be worth a small fortune. In the age of digital music and endless streaming, vinyl has made an unlikely comeback. Prized...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Amazon Just Made It So Easy to Find Amazing Plus-Size Stuff

Amazon has totally changed the game when it comes to shopping, but the downside of bringing so much variety to our fingertips is that it’s, ya know, so much stuff. They’ve given us plenty of great tools to shop the system (you haven’t lived until you’ve browsed the roundup of most-loved products…seriously) and the brand’s latest addition to the shopping mix is pretty freakin’ major.
BEAUTY & FASHION
darlingmagazine.org

Darling Letters: We Were Made for Community

We are bringing “Darling Letters” from your inbox to the blog! We love the art of letter writing and believe it helps build authentic community. Our editors and contributors have thoughtfully written encouraging letters to cut through the busyness and speak straight to your heart. Gradually, my virtual community groups...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'There was nothing I could do, it was so strong': Boy, 12, describes being pulled off staircase by 13-ft crocodile while playing hide-and-seek at Club Med in Cancun: Nearly lost his leg, but is now dressing up as a croc for Halloween

A 12 year-old boy has shared his horror at being pounced on by a huge crocodile which sunk its fangs into his leg as he played hide-and-seek at a Mexican holiday resort. Charlie Buhl, of Philadelphia, was hiding on a set of wooden steps leading to a lagoon at Club Med Cancun resort on June 18 with his friends when he was attacked by the 13 foot reptile.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Torn apart by hate... brought back together by love 40 years later: Web search reunites teenage sweethearts who split after their parents disapproved of mixed-race romance

A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy