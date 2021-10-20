Local roundup: Lakers volleyball beats Fruitport in thriller

The Lebanon volleyball team wrapped up their regular season with a win over their Ozark Conference rival Camdenton Lakers in four sets on Monday night, 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19. Before the game, the team honored their six seniors in Karagan Bean, Myah Hough, Jocee Pettyjohn, Chloe Shivers, Destiny Zimdars, and manager Chase Moore. “The stage was perfectly set for recognizing our seniors, and we had a great crowd on hand of family, friends, LMS volleyball, LHS Faculty, and the LHS Student Swarm,” head coach Jenny Collins said. “It was a great atmosphere to play in, and the varsity team stepped up and played well, earning a win over Camdenton to finish out our regular season of play.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
The Los Angeles Lakers got their first win of the 2021-22 season on Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies. Grizzlies rookie Ziaire Williams saw some action during the game, which put Lakers superstar LeBron James in unfamiliar territory. That’s because Williams played alongside James’ son Bronny in high school. “I looked...
Georgia not only has its sights on a national title but is aiming for the top recruiting class in the nation as well. In the driver's seat for a spot in the College Football Playoff, the Bulldogs have also ascended to the top of the class rankings with several big pickups in October.
SILETZ — The steady drizzle last Friday night didn’t put a damper on Siletz Valley Early College Academy’s homecoming weekend, but Triangle Lake football team didn’t do the student body any favors either. Triangle Lake battled through both the elements and the Warriors on Oct. 8 at a soggy Bob...
The Notre Dame volleyball team wasted little time on Tuesday against Cape Central, dismantling the Tigers on the road in straight sets. Coach Meridith Brinkmeyer got another stellar game from senior Rylee McClintock, who smashed 16 kills, recorded 13 digs — both game-highs — and secured two ace serves in the Bulldogs’ 25-19, 25-20, 25-14 win.
The Lady Lakers volleyball team played host to the Lorain County Community College Commodores on Wednesday night and dropped a 3-0 decision to LCCC. The scores were 14-25, 7-25, 5-25. The first game started off as a balanced affair until the Commodores went on a mid-game run which put the Lakers in a hole from which they could not recover. Games 2 and 3 were tough games for the Lakers as they committed several unforced miscues. The Commodores were able to take advantage of mistakes off their serve and coasted to the victory.
PENDLETON — The Imbler volleyball team bounced back after a sweep to Powder Valley with a four-set victory on the road at Nixyaawii on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Panthers defeated the Golden Eagles 19-25, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-8. The victory improved Imbler’s record to 10-4 on the year and 8-2 in conference play.
The JV volleyball team traveled to Hesperia Wednesday night for a league match up with the Panthers. The team came home with a victory, 25-16, 25-23 and 12-15 with the help of some strong serving led by Cailynn Hartzell with 15 points and 7 aces. She also chipped in 4 kills. Denyle Bonter also had 4 kills on the night. Irelyn Sullivan spread the offense around with 8 assists. Defensively the ladies were led by Kendall Veltkamp with 7 digs and Cristina Garza with 6 digs. The team is off for the weekend but make the long trip to Ludington Monday for a non league match.
Highlights: The Dreadnaughts defeated the Bolts for the second time this season, 25-19. 25-19. and 25-15, on senior night. Middle hitter Lillian Beardsley, who has committed to Mercer, led 12 kills and four blocks. Abby Davis, who has committed to Florida Southern, had eight kills and five digs. Grace Garcia had 24 assists, five kills, seven digs and four aces. Junior libero Skye Gallichan had a team-high 12 digs. Kendall Massey had five digs three aces, four kills and a block. MacKenna Turner added 10 digs. For Ridge, Alondra Carrasquillo had eight kills, and Asia Roberts and Jaidan Adams had five kills each.
ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School volleyball team came away Wednesday night with a victory over Nooksack Valley. Game scores were 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23. Skyler Whisler led Anacortes with 21 kills and 15 digs, Kendyl Flynn had 11 kills, Ariana Bickley five aces and 28 digs, Reese Illston five kills and 14 digs, and Kenna Flynn 37 assists.
PROSPER — Guyer continued its strong play with a 25-23, 28-26, 29-31, 25-23 win over Prosper to extend its winning streak to seven straight. Kyndal Stowers was phenomenal for Guyer (18-9, 8-1 District 5-6A), notching a 20-20 night with 29 kills and 20 digs. Gracey Campbell also recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 26 digs. London Hunt registered nine kills and six blocks.
CROWLEY – The Notre Dame Lady Pios continued their dominance in district play Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Franklin. The Lady Pios stormed to a 25-3 victory in the first set and cruised from there, 25-7, 25-4, to close out the match. The victory sent the Lady Pios to...
Host Soldotna celebrated its senior night with a 3-1 nonconference victory over Nikiski on Thursday. The Stars, a Division I team, defeated Nikiski, a Division II team, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-13. SoHi moves to 3-8 overall, while the Bulldogs fall to 1-7. Ariel VanZandt had four kills and five...
CHERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Keystone volleyball coach Bryan Mong has never had a week quite like this. Five games in six days. A home-and-home on back-to-back nights against Moniteau. It was a result of a shutdown earlier in the season because of COVID-19 protocols and quarantines and Mong wanted...
Hurt in a match with New Prague Sept. 14, Ellie Sieling missed 10 contests with an ankle injury for Bloomington Jefferson. With Sieling, the Jaguars quickly moved to No. 2 in Class 4A, a five-game win over Eagan on Sept. 2. The Jaguars were 6-2 overall, tournament losses to Class A No. 2 Minneota and Class 4A top-10 Champlin Park, before the injury.
Logan volleyball capped off the 2021 regular season with a 3-1 home win over Central Thursday night. Jazzy Davis had 16 kills and 16 digs for the Rangers. Taya Schraith led the RiverHawks with 11 kills. The Rangers finish the regular season with a record of 8-8-1. They host Black...
WALDPORT — The Reedsport Braves ran their winning streak to four matches Oct. 12 in claiming both contests in a 2A-4 Sunset Conference volleyball twin bill against Waldport. The seventh-ranked Braves, who improved to 6-2 in league matches, 15-5 overall, won the first match 25-12, 28-26, 25-13, and the second by a score of 25-20, 25-16, 25-22.
Sullivan won its 19th match of the season as it swept Pike Central 3-0 at the Class 3A Sectional on Thursday. The Golden Arrows (19-8) move on to face Barr-Reeve at 11 a.m. on Saturday. If the Arrows get past the Vikings,
HERTFORD — The Perquimans Lady Pirates volleyball team defeated the Riverside Lady Knights 3-0 at home on Thursday evening. Set scores for the game were 25-16, 25-15, 25-12. The Pirates jumped out to a 5-1 lead early in the first set, and set the tone for the rest of the night. Riverside was able to fight back and bring the score to 10-8, before Perquimans finished out the set 25-16.
