Local roundup: Lakers volleyball beats Fruitport in thriller

The Lebanon volleyball team wrapped up their regular season with a win over their Ozark Conference rival Camdenton Lakers in four sets on Monday night, 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19. Before the game, the team honored their six seniors in Karagan Bean, Myah Hough, Jocee Pettyjohn, Chloe Shivers, Destiny Zimdars, and manager Chase Moore. “The stage was perfectly set for recognizing our seniors, and we had a great crowd on hand of family, friends, LMS volleyball, LHS Faculty, and the LHS Student Swarm,” head coach Jenny Collins said. “It was a great atmosphere to play in, and the varsity team stepped up and played well, earning a win over Camdenton to finish out our regular season of play.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

8 DAYS AGO