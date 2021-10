Tiger King 2 just got an official trailer from Netflix and fans are excited. November 17th brings another salvo of episodes about Joe Exotic and his strange life to the streaming giant. This time around, Joe Exotic is already experienced a ton of his downfall, but there's plenty of stories left to tell. Carole Baskin basically has all but acquired the zoo that led to so much wildness in the first season of the Netflix docuseries. But, there are other juicy details that will make you rethink the entire story with Exotic phoning in from prison to give some updates on how he's doing. Jeff Lowe is back as is Allen Glover and Tim Stark for all the proceedings. So, if you binged the entire first season during that time inside last year, you'll probably feel right at home with whatever Netflix has planned for Season 2. Check out the trailer for yourself down below:

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO