Human remains, articles of Brian Laundrie clothing found in Florida park

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anuHD_0cXLCNMU00

Officials investigating Brian Laundrie's disappearance have found human remains and "some articles" of his clothing off a trail in Florida.

Partial human remains have been found in Florida's Carlton Reserve, a law enforcement official said on Wednesday, according to NBC News. However, provided no further details on the remains.

“Items of interest” were also found this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie, FBI Tampa's field office said in a tweet.

The items were found on a trail he frequented at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park close to his family's home, family attorney Steven Bertolino said, according to CNN.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area,” he added.

CNN also reported that a cadaver dog and two spotters were also on site along with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Laundrie, a fugitive wanted in connection with the Gabby Petito homicide case, has been missing for several weeks.

Laundrie's parents went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park early on Wednesday morning to search for their son along with the FBI and the North Port Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to Fox News that officials were called to the Myakkahatchee Park but refused to give any more information.

The spokesperson refused to share what items of clothing were found, and the FBI did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

The park, which only reopened on Tuesday following a weeks-long search for Laundrie, is now closed.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, who was previously named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of his fiancée Petito, last month.

Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, recently accused Laundrie's parents of withholding critical information about her daughter’s death.

“I believe they know probably, if not everything, they know most of the information. I would love to just, face to face, ask, 'Why are you doing this? Just tell me the truth,’ ” Schmidt said in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

The FBI confirmed on Sept. 21 that 22-year-old Petito's body was found in Wyoming and her cause of death was ruled as a homicide. Autopsy results said she died of strangulation.

--Updated at 2:59 p.m.

