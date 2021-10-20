CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Virtual Special City Council Meeting October 25

The meeting will be broadcast on the City's website and will stream live on the City's Greensboro Television Network (GTN). The meeting is also broadcast on AT&T U­verse channel 99, NorthState channel 31, Spectrum channel 13 and available on Roku.

To speak at City Council meetings, residents must submit an online request by 5 pm the day prior to a meeting.

For ADA information or assistance, please contact Gary Canapino, ADA Coordinator, 336-373-2723 or gary.canapino@greensboro-nc.gov.

Contact the Greensboro City Clerk at (336) 373-2397 for additional information.

