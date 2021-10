From the very beginning, even as an LAPD Senior lead officer, it was clear he was running for something with his popular cheery disposition and dimpled smile, but it wasn’t obvious for what. Clearly his cheerleader manner and personality needed an audience, but I was always suspicious of his ability to lead by consensus behind a vision of what Council District 15 needed, wanted and aspired. But he did know how to play to his base in San Pedro.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO