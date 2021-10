The glass industry has always been very conservative by nature. However, the world of glassmaking is changing. Today, the next generation of glassmakers are investing significant resources in advanced programs to improve product quality, operator safety, and production efficiency. XPAR Vision is one such company which believes that this change is possible by bringing in new technology. XPAR's collaboration with HPE OEM solutions has taken it a step forward towards gaining that competitive advantage in the market. This HPE OEM partnership has helped the company access rugged, long-lifecycle compute platforms to run robotic control systems at the edge and back-end analytics.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO