9th Circuit nominee Holly Thomas defends prior role as civil rights advocate

(Reuters) - Holly Thomas on Wednesday defended her prior civil rights advocacy amid questions from U.S. Senate judiciary committee members who are weighing her nomination to serve on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Thomas, now a judge on the Los Angeles Superior Court in California, formerly was an assistant counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and she served more recently as a deputy director of California's housing and employment agency and special counsel to the New York solicitor general.

She pushed back at the suggestion from committee Republicans that she would be unable to draw a line between her prior work and her would-be role as a federal appellate judge.

"I haven't been an advocate for three years. I've been a judge," Thomas said to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican, who called the Biden administration nominee an "activist advocate." Cruz responded: "Three years is not very long."

Senate judiciary Democrats heralded Thomas's long career in the law and how the federal judiciary would benefit from her professional experiences. Thomas would be only the second Black woman to serve on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit.

"For too long corporate lawyers and former prosecutors have been overrepresented on the federal bench," Democratic U.S. Senator Alex Padilla of California said. "But we also need the knowledge of legal professionals who have taken other paths."

Republicans focused many questions on Thomas's litigation advocacy for transgender rights. She was a lead New York state lawyer on an amicus brief filed in 2016 in North Carolina federal court challenging a state law that would have prohibited transgender people from using a restroom based on their gender identity.

"I understand well, being a judge now, the difference between being an advocate, advocating for your clients, and being a judge who is duty bound, who takes an oath--one that I take very seriously to apply the law to the facts and the record and to review each matter individually," Thomas said.

Biden has successfully appointed six judges to the federal appellate courts so far.

On Monday, the Senate confirmed Gustavo Gelpi, a federal trial judge in Puerto Rico, to serve on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Seven nominees, including three others for slots on the 9th Circuit, are awaiting further action in the Senate.

The judiciary committee on Wednesday also considered Mary Dimke for the Eastern District of Washington; Maame Frimpong and Hernan Vera for the Central District of California; Jennifer Thurston for the Eastern District of California; and Charlotte Sweeney for the District of Colorado.

Sweeney tested positive recently for COVID-19 and appeared remotely.