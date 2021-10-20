SC Works, SCDMV to hold virtual hiring event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina DMV is partnering with SC Works for a virtual hiring event.

Specifically, they are looking to hire full-time customer service representatives and an administrative specialist.

The SCDMV boasts excellent work-life balance benefits including health, dental and vision benefits, annual vacation leave, sick time, and paid holidays. Plus, a state retirement plan and deferred compensation programs.

The event will take place Thursday, October 21 st from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

To apply, visit www.scworks.org and review job order 119615 and select apply. Then complete the online application process.

You can then register for the virtual event by clicking here .

Qualified candidates will be contacted in advance to schedule a virtual interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.