Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In South Dakota

Are you looking for a quick day trip or something a bit longer and exciting? If you hail from the Mount Rushmore State, you can easily find both of the above! However, during these stunning fall months, there is one mountain town in particular that we cannot recommend enough, which is the historic Hot Springs:

Located in the Black Hills, Hot Springs is a small and beautiful South Dakota mountain town that offers something for everyone!

Unlike many towns around the Black Hills, Hot Springs got its start in tourism (versus mining), which it has continued to maintain since its founding in 1890.

When you visit today, you will be treated to several one-of-a-kind attractions, beginning with the world-famous Mammoth Site, an active (and open to the public) paleontological dig site that has uncovered a whopping 61 mammoths.

No matter the time of year, Evans Plunge Mineral Springs is a no-brainer, as the indoor pool boasts natural warm water springs complete with slides and lap pools.

Like all great Black Hills towns, Hot Springs is also home to several museums and parks, plus unique shopping and dining opportunities.

While Hot Springs is worth visiting year-round, it manages to shine even more during the fall, when the landscape turns into a sea of red, orange, and yellow.

When visiting in the fall, be sure also to check out all of the surrounding landmarks and outdoor attractions, including Custer State Park (pictured), Angostura Reservoir, and Crazy Horse.

To discover more about Hot Springs, please visit the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce's website .

