Hot Springs, SD

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In South Dakota

By Annie
Only In South Dakota
Only In South Dakota
 7 days ago

Are you looking for a quick day trip or something a bit longer and exciting? If you hail from the Mount Rushmore State, you can easily find both of the above! However, during these stunning fall months, there is one mountain town in particular that we cannot recommend enough, which is the historic Hot Springs:

Located in the Black Hills, Hot Springs is a small and beautiful South Dakota mountain town that offers something for everyone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDRbQ_0cXLACiv00
devriesm/Wikimedia Commons

Unlike many towns around the Black Hills, Hot Springs got its start in tourism (versus mining), which it has continued to maintain since its founding in 1890.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7Cpg_0cXLACiv00
Hot Springs, SD Chamber of Commerce Facebook

When you visit today, you will be treated to several one-of-a-kind attractions, beginning with the world-famous Mammoth Site, an active (and open to the public) paleontological dig site that has uncovered a whopping 61 mammoths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFbEA_0cXLACiv00
Hot Springs, SD Chamber of Commerce Facebook

No matter the time of year, Evans Plunge Mineral Springs is a no-brainer, as the indoor pool boasts natural warm water springs complete with slides and lap pools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufk5Z_0cXLACiv00
Jeff the quiet/Wikimedia Commons

Like all great Black Hills towns, Hot Springs is also home to several museums and parks, plus unique shopping and dining opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4hnw_0cXLACiv00
Flickr/Domenico Convertini

While Hot Springs is worth visiting year-round, it manages to shine even more during the fall, when the landscape turns into a sea of red, orange, and yellow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbfGI_0cXLACiv00
Hot Springs, SD Chamber of Commerce Facebook

When visiting in the fall, be sure also to check out all of the surrounding landmarks and outdoor attractions, including Custer State Park (pictured), Angostura Reservoir, and Crazy Horse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGQkE_0cXLACiv00
TripAdvisor/Teacher91

To discover more about Hot Springs, please visit the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce's website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewYp0_0cXLACiv00
Hot Springs, SD Chamber of Commerce Facebook

Do you have a favorite place that you would like to see featured on Only in South Dakota? Nominate it here ! For even more of our favorite fall attractions, click on Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Andy’s Trail Rides In South Dakota .

The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In South Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In South Dakota

Only In South Dakota

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In South Dakota is for people who LOVE the Mount Rushmore State. We publish one South Dakota article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

