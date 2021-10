RESERVE– Rotolo’s Franchise Partners and the Rotolo’s Foundation have partnered with Honor Flight to raise some dough for those who have served our country. This fundraiser will provide veterans the opportunity to visit the memorials that stand in their honor. The Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for their sacrifices. They transport our heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials. Top priority is given to the senior veterans – World War II survivors, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill. Time is of the essence. As the last of the Greatest Generation approach their final curtain call, we embrace the precious opportunity to help provide them a once in a lifetime experience.

RESERVE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO