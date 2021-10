As any horror fan can tell you, a film's visuals are only one important component of terrifying audiences, as a film's score is another key fixture when it comes to helping craft the mood and set the tone of the experience, either alerting you to incoming threats or amplifying the intensity of what we're seeing on screen. While the early days of horror saw composers lean into more traditional techniques and gothic sounds, the '70s and '80s brought in a wave of synth soundtracks, while the '90s and '00s embraced more contemporary music that had built-in connections with audiences.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO