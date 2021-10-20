CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Mike Hardman: Sidelined with laceration

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Hardman (laceration) won't play in Thursday's game versus Vancouver, Tracey Myers of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

‘Don’t hit the panic button now’: Chicago Blackhawks players say the season isn’t slipping away despite an 0-5-1 record — the worst start in the NHL

Kirby Dach holds on to the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues for inspiration as the Chicago Blackhawks try to keep pressing on after an 0-5-1 start. The Blues started 7-10-3 that season, losing five of six games during one stretch in November. They went on an 11-game winning streak in February, finished third in the Central Division to qualify for the playoffs and won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Making Blackhawks debut

Fleury will patrol the road crease during Wednesday's season opener versus the Avalanche, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Fleury was sensational last season, going 26-10-0 while posting a 1.98 GAA and a .928 save percentage en route to his first Vezina Trophy win, but the Golden Knights nonetheless opted to cut ties with the 36-year-old netminder this offseason, sending him to Chicago in a late-July trade that was essentially a cap dump for Vegas. Fleury will try to secure his first win as a Blackhawk in a road matchup with a Colorado club that will be without one of its best offensive weapons in Nathan MacKinnon (COVID-19).
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Penguins to host Blackhawks on Saturday

Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0-1, first in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -173, Blackhawks +144; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks. Pittsburgh finished 37-16-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 22-4-2 at home. Goalies for the...
NHL
seeleylake.com

Blackhawks fall to Flint Creek

SEELEY LAKE - In the homecoming game Oct. 15, senior Walker McDonald was the only Blackhawk to put points on the board in the 6-42 loss to Flint Creek. No additional stats were available. The Blackhawks kick off Friday, Oct. 22 against Charlo at 7 p.m. for their last home game of the season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks#Laceration#Islanders#Vancouver#Nhl Com
chatsports.com

Into the Dark: Blackhawks at Penguins preview

The Blackhawks wrap up their season-opening road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, still searching for their first win of the season. The Penguins are off to a decent start, securing three out of a possible four points after their first two games — all without their big stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin who are out due to a wrist injury and knee surgery, respectively. The Penguins began with a decisive 6-2 victory over back-to-back Stanley Cup winner Tampa Bay Lightning for game one and followed that up with a solid performance in a 5-4 overtime loss against rising Florida Panthers.
NHL
hawaiitelegraph.com

Pens top Blackhawks; Mike Sullivan winningest coach in team history

Drew O'Connor and Brock McGinn each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins built a four-goal lead in the first period and won their home opener 5-2 over the Chicago Blackhawks. Teddy Blueger, Jason Zucker and Danton Heinen also scored for Pittsburgh. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry...
NHL
NHL

MEDICAL UPDATE: Hardman Out with Head Laceration, Five Maintenance Days

Toews, Kane, Hagel, de Haan and Murphy will not practice on Wednesday. Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forward Mike Hardman will not practice today (head laceration). Forwards Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel and defensemen Calvin de Haan and Connor Murphy...
NHL
NHL

MEDICAL UPDATE: Hardman Enters Concussion Protocol

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forward Mike Hardman has entered concussion protocol and will not play tonight. INSTANT ANALYSIS: Trailing First, Lack of 5-on-5 Scoring Continues Early. Chicago continues to look for offensive spark in season's early-going. by Carter Baum @CarterBaum /...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Second City Hockey

Blackhawks Bits: Hossa legacy night announced; Hardman recalled

The Blackhawks opened Monday with some roster moves, recalling forward Mike Hardman and assigning defensemen Ian Mitchell to Rockford. The Blackhawks also returned to practice at Fifth Third Arena Monday morning. During line rushes, Hardman skated on a newly formed third line with Alex DeBrincat and Henrik Borgstrom. The Jonathan...
NHL
CBS Chicago

‘The Pressure Is There’: Blackhawks Look To Start Winning After Continued Losing Streak

CHICAGO (CBS) — Forget about getting their first win. With six contests into the season, the Chicago Blackhawks are still looking for their first lead in a game. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports on a team trying to take the first step in the right direction. Extra conditioning for the Blackhawks Monday as the team looks to turn the page after a historically bad start to the season. “I don’t think the season’s ever slip away. (The) 2019 Blues were dead last in December. The sooner we can turn it around, the better. The solution is going to start in that dressing room...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Colliton Has Locker Room Support, Hardman Recalled, 5-on-5 Troubles, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The Blackhawks were just about as bad as it gets during their three-game road trip, and so naturally, people have begun to question how much longer Jeremy Colliton will be behind the Chicago bench. It’s a fair question. The Blackhawks have underperformed throughout Colliton’s tenure with the team. The disastrous start to this weekend comes in the wake of pretty high expectations after Stan Bowman made an apparent win-now effort this summer. However, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic writes that while Colliton has lost the fanbase, he has not yet lost the locker room.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Is there still faith in Jeremy Colliton? 3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-3 loss, which dropped them to 0-5-1 and ended the United Center sellout streak.

So what now? The Chicago Blackhawks played another game in which they matched the other team’s intensity and kept up with the opponent on the scoreboard. For a period. But then they imploded, just like they have in all but one game this season (the overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils). The 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at the United Center wasn’t just your average loss. It ...
NHL
NHL

Boivin death has Bruins teammate Bucyk remembering 'terrific player'

Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Blackhawks, Kane, Wedin

It is a quick COVID Protocol turnaround for a few Chicago Blackhawks, well at least two of the three. After missing practice yesterday due to compliance with league protocol, Ryan Carpenter and Erik Gustafsson were back on the ice at morning skate today ahead of their game against the Detroit Red Wings. However, remaining absent was star Patrick Kane, who was also among the protocol group yesterday. The Athletic’s Scott Powers has confirmed suspicions, relaying word from the Blackhawks that Carpeneter and Gustafsson have been removed from the COVID Protocol, but Kane has not. There is no word as to why the trio were initially subject nor why Kane remains, but regardless Chicago will get some reinforcements back but could still be missing their best player tonight. Off to a frustrating 0-4-1 start, the Blackhawks can ill afford to be without Kane for very long. Interestingly, head coach Jeremy Colliton stopped short of ruling Kane out against Detroit, but there will have to be a change to his COVID status within a matter of hours.
NHL
chatsports.com

Quick Recap- Wings/Blackhawks

Wings beat the Blackhawks 6-3 tonight. Good game for the Wings after two bad losses. Nice to see them come out strong with Dylan Larkin all over the ice in the first period. Of course the talk will be the hat trick by Lucas Raymond. All goals are below with...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström join other Chicago Blackhawks in the COVID-19 protocol

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström became the ninth and 10th members of the Chicago Blackhawks to enter the COVID-19 protocol this season. Their placement on the list Tuesday doesn’t necessarily mean they tested positive. Other factors could land them on the list, such as high-risk close contact. The Blackhawks didn’t hold a news conference with players and coaches after Tuesday’s practice at ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy