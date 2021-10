Young Horses will release a free, substantial update for Bugsnax in early 2022 dubbed “The Isle of Bigsnax,” the developer announced. “We’re beyond excited to be working with our beloved voice cast again! Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell are back to dig deep into their characters, and the result is our favorite blend of goofiness and tragedy,” said Bugsnax creative director Kevin Zuhn in a press release. “You’ll be hearing from a few other returning grumpuses, too, including one you might not expect…”

