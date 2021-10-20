CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When can New Yorker’s place sports bets on their phones?

Mobile sports betting was made legal last spring, and New Yorker’s are really hoping they’ll be able to place bets on their phones by the time the Super Bowl rolls around.

Senator Daphne Jordan, the ranking member on the Senate Gaming Committee, said efforts are being made to get it up and running by the 2022 Super Bowl.

Licenses will be decided upon Dec. 6 then given at the next Gaming Commission meeting.

Within 90-120 from licensing, the launch should happen.

FanDuel Sportsbook, Kambi Group, bet365, FOX Bet and theScore Bet all submitted applications as platform providers.

FanDuel and Kambi Group submitted with multiple different operators.

FanDuel submitted a bid with DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook and Bally Bet and Kambi Group submitted submitted a bid with Caesars Sportsbook, Resorts World, PointsBet, Rush Street Interactive and WynnBET as well as another with Fanatics Sportsbook and Barstool Sportsbook, according to the Times Union.

Casinos don’t appear to be concerned with the competition because they offer entirely different amenities for guests.

