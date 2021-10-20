Things to do this week: Oct. 22-28

Dia de los Muertos dates back to pre-Hispanic rituals. | Photo by Alex Cordero / Hey SoCal

Looking for things to do this week? Halloween events are starting in earnest now but our list also includes something for those looking for a different experience. If you’re looking for Halloween events, keeep an eye out for t

Transmetal, Leprosy, Dave Evans & The Prodigal Son

Leonardo’s Night Club | 6617 Wilson Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90001 | Oct. 22 | ticketon.com

The Hell Metal Kings Concert will feature Transmetal, Leprosy, former AC/DC singer Dave Evans and special guests The Prodigal Son. Tickets are $50. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Vilma Palma E Vampiros In Concert

Giggles Night Club | 215 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203 | Oct. 22 | ticketon.com

Vilma Palma e Vampiros is an Argentinean rock band best known for hits like “Bye Bye” and “La Pachanga.” General admission is $45. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Animation Is Film Festival

TCL Grauman’s Chinese Theatre | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood CA 90028 | Oct. 22-24 | animationisfilm.com

Choose from recent releases from around the world and teases of upcoming films like “The Making of Walt Disney Animation’s Encanto” on Saturday. The festival is also hosting virtual programs like animation in video games, the 30th anniversary of “Beauty and the Beast” and conversations with Eric Darnell, Erick Oh and Leonard Maltin.

Altadena Arts Festival

Charles White Park | 77 Mountain View St., Altadena, CA 91001 | Oct. 23 | altadenaarts.org

The Altadena Arts Festival is a day-long event where artists can show and sell their work, attendees can enjoy live performances (including jazz, reggae, flamenco, poetry readings), art and crafts workshops by Side Street Projects and Altadena Libraries, and food and drink from various food trucks. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

‘The Muppet Movie’ Produced In Partnership With The American Cinematheque

The Ford | 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Oct. 23 | theford.com

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Muppet character for this screening of the gang’s first big-screen adventure as they travel to Hollywood in pursuit of their dreams. The Ford says they have “an added surprise” up their sleeves.

Oscar Navarro’s Downey Overture

Downey Theatre | 8435 Firestone Blvd., Downey, CA 90241 | Oct. 23 | downeysymphony.org

Ten years after Oscar Navarro’s Downey Overture premiered on the Downey Theatre stage, the Downey Symphony will celebrate this anniversary with its first concert in almost two years. Navarro describes the Downey Overture as “An amalgam of rhythm and musical color wrapped in an atmosphere of dance … It is joyful, energetic and written with all my enthusiasm and dedication.”

Halloween Nature Crawl

San Dimas Nature Center | 1628 Sycamore Canyon Road, San Dimas, CA 91773 | Oct. 23 | instagram.com/lacountyparks

This free event from LA County Parks will feature a costume contest, nature crafts, Halloween hunt, a great horned owl release and wildlife exhibits. The event runs from 3-6 p.m.

Mourning Faire

Heritage Square Museum | 3800 Homer St., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Oct. 23-24 | heritagesquare.org

This two-day special event highlights cults in Los Angeles from the 19th century until today. Visitors will learn to identify a cult and experience the rituals of living in a cult. Authentic Victorian mourning attire will also be on display. Food vendors, “spooky” vendors and displays — including “The Cult of the Great 11,” “Aimee Semple McPherson,” and “Mount Helios Love Cult,” among many — are also part of the event. General admission is $20.

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

Playhouse Village | 696-700 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Oct. 24 | playhousevillage.org

Mercadito Monarca, Playhouse Village and Boston Court are celebrating Dia de los Muertos with live performances from Emanuel Giella and his band, youth slam poets from Get Lit, Aztec dancers, ballet folklorico, mariachi, a DJ set by La Junta, arts & crafts, and a tour of an altar exhibit throughout the neighborhood. Chalk artists will also be at work and an artisan market will showcase local creatives

Inquietos del Norte & Los Destructores

Pico Rivera Sports Arena | 11003 E. Rooks Road, Pico Rivera, CA, 90601 | Oct. 24 | lanoria.tv

This jaripeo dance will feature Los Inquietos del Norte and the farewell of Rancho los Destructores de Memo Ocampo de USA. Banda Tierra Mojada from Oaxaca and Adrian Chaparro will also perform. General admission is $70.

Alhambra Pumpkin Run

2nd Street & Main Street in Downtown Alhambra | Oct. 24 | alhambrapumpkinrun.com

The Alhambra Pumpkin Run is more than a 1K/5K/10K run, it’s a party. Participants are encouraged to dress up in Halloween, pumpkin or orange gear. The runs are early in the morning and the rest of the celebrations last all day. Entertainment will include a band, costume contest, trick-or-treating, a beer garden sponsored by Ohana Brewery, a farmers’ market, a pumpkin patch and a kids fun zone.

Trick-Or-Treat at Cemetery Lane

Heritage Square | 3800 Homer St., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Oct. 27-31 | cemeterylane.com

Trick-or-treat any night at Cemetery Lane, featuring 13 themed (allegedly haunted) Victorian homes, but on Halloween night there will be a bonus “Scream” stop, in participation with Paramount Pictures and Spyglass media Group. There are no jump scares but organizers say it can get “spookier” at night.

‘Remember the Titans’ At Rose Bowl Stadium

Rose Bowl Stadium | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103 | Oct. 28 | visitpasadena.com

In celebration of its 99th birthday, Rose Bowl Stadium is hosting a special screening of “Remember the Titans” on the videoboard. Seated in premium seats in the Terry Donahue Pavilion, attendees can enjoy free popcorn and behind-the-scenes stadium tours. The event is free.

RL Grime

Hollywood Palladium | 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Oct. 28 | hollywoodpalladium.com

RL Grime is known for his electronic hits that have played at Coachella and Lollapalooza, and Halloween mix that in the past has included “drops from Goosebumps author RL Stine, comedian Hannibal Buress, and Tony Hawk,” according to Spotify. All tickets for this show are general admission standing room only.

Trunk Or Treat

Valley Mall | Enter on Lexington Avenue, Main Street south parking lot | Oct. 28 | facebook.com/CityofElMonte

Participants will walk from one trunk to the other collecting candy. There will also be a haunted maze on site that is recommended for kids 12 and older. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m.