HCSO: Man wanted for violating bond twice in one year

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a male suspect wanted for Violation of Bond/Protective Order.

Authorities said German Zuniga Jr., 35, violated the protective order twice with 12 months.

Zuniga is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, 5′ 7″ and weighing 200 pounds. His last known location was in Edinburg, Texas.

The sheriff’s office asks if you have any information on German Zuniga Jr. the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.

