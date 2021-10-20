6 Surprising Reasons To Use CBD For Your Fitness Journey

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. When it comes to celebrity-approved workout regimens and nutrition plans, the options can be overwhelming. There are the attention-grabbing stories, and then there are the methods that prove successful. Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry and Chris Pratt are all reportedly intermittent fasting followers, choosing to eat in specific windows of time. The most popular type, 16:8, consists of getting all of your calories for the day in an eight-hour window, then fasting for 16 hours overnight. If you’re considering intermittent fasting, we have some tips and nutritious offerings from Fastful, a pre-fasting nutrition bar to help you stay on track. We’re also tapping into other health and wellness favorites with celebrity seals of approval like Power Plate, STRONG Coffee and Accel Lifestyle. Read on and discover ways to become your own fitness star!

FITNESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO