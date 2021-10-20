It’s now a lot harder for employer’s to test workers for marijuana in New York State

If an employer wants to test their employee for marijuana, the new guidelines state that the employer needs to cite articulable symptoms of impairment for any situation.

An employer needs to observe and prove that an employee’s performance and workplace safety is hindered by the use of marijuana.

The use of marijuana may be prohibited during work hours and breaks as well as not allowing it on the premises.

Drug tests to hire a person are also no longer allowed unless state or federal guidelines say so.

Prohibiting use of marijuana outside of work hours is also no longer allowed.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Any emergency assistance provided throughout the pandemic will not impact social security benefits. It will not change eligibility either. To ...

Recently someone left a comment on a TikTok that stated people who “don’t comply” with getting the COVID-19 vaccine that ...

Evidently there was a math error made by the IRS, resulting in millions of Americans accidentally receiving stimulus checks they ...

Where is recreational marijuana legal? What states have legalized cannabis? Where is marijuana already being sold? Across the U.S. proposals ...