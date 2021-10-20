CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

It’s now a lot harder for employer’s to test workers for marijuana in New York State

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWDUo_0cXL75PZ00

If an employer wants to test their employee for marijuana, the new guidelines state that the employer needs to cite articulable symptoms of impairment for any situation.

An employer needs to observe and prove that an employee’s performance and workplace safety is hindered by the use of marijuana.

The use of marijuana may be prohibited during work hours and breaks as well as not allowing it on the premises.

Drug tests to hire a person are also no longer allowed unless state or federal guidelines say so.

Prohibiting use of marijuana outside of work hours is also no longer allowed.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Any emergency assistance provided throughout the pandemic will not impact social security benefits. It will not change eligibility either. To ...

Recently someone left a comment on a TikTok that stated people who “don’t comply” with getting the COVID-19 vaccine that ...

Evidently there was a math error made by the IRS, resulting in millions of Americans accidentally receiving stimulus checks they ...

Where is recreational marijuana legal? What states have legalized cannabis? Where is marijuana already being sold? Across the U.S. proposals ...

Comments / 11

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Do food stamps expire? When do Americans lose benefits?

Food stamps help millions of families feed themselves, and many are worried about their assistance running out. SNAP benefits are good for one year from the date the were issued to recipients. Food stamps are put on an EBT card, also known as an electronic benefits transfer card. People are...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Social Security Benefits#Android#Tiktok#Americans
FingerLakes1.com

Delta Plus, or AY.4.2, is now in Massachusetts

The Delta Plus variant that caught the attention of researchers and officials in the U.K. has officially been spotted in Massachusetts. It’s in other states as well. Since late spring the virus has been almost 100% the Delta Variant. This new strain may be 10-15% more contagious than the Delta Variant from which it came from.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
iPad
FingerLakes1.com

DEBRIEF: Healthcare worker shortage, Geneva school leadership, Seneca Falls elections, and future of marijuana legalization, mobile sports betting (podcast)

This week on The Debrief Podcast a look at the biggest stories. The healthcare worker shortage, protests over the COVID vaccine, new questions in local public schools as another district faces controversy, and election debate in the Finger Lakes. Also, what’s the latest with marijuana legalization and mobile sports betting? Both were approved, but neither seem to be any closer to implementation across New York.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus Check

These people will get another $1,100 stimulus check before 2022. 4.5 million more Americans will be getting a $1,100 check before the end of the year. 9 million payments are expected to go out under the Golden State Stimulus II to California residents. So far half have been issued, about 4.5 million, ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

COVID Variant

COVID-19 variant AY.4.2 is found to be more transmissible than Delta; new name may be Nu. AY.4.2 raised concern upon its discovery in the U.K. after it started making up a large number of new cases. Originally it was only 4% of new cases, but as recently as Oct. 9 it made up for 10% of new cases ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Unemployment rates across New York continue to fall: Some counties have under 4% unemployment

The state Department of Labor released updated numbers on unemployment rates around Upstate New York. While business advocates have argued that extended unemployment benefits made for lackluster participation – the latest numbers indicate that people are headed back to work. New York State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 7.4%...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Scientists study new COVID-19 variant B.1.630 found in U.S.

Recently officials in Louisiana with LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threats Center announced the discovery of yet another COVID-19 variant called B.1.630. It is believed that this strain has a much lower transmission rate. Two samples that were collected from Baton Rouge were identified as two of the 79 cases currently found in the U.S.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Tag: Flu

Flu season is back and experts fear a twindemic; don’t wait to get the flu vaccine. Officials are urging people to get their flu shot more this year compared to years prior, especially to avoid the possibility of a twindemic. A twindemic would happen when the flu and COVID-19 both become a major issue at the same time ...
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy