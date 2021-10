Subspace is officially launching its parallel and real-time internet service for gaming and the metaverse on November 16. In the past couple of years, Subspace has built out its parallel network using its own networks and hardware as well as partnerships with providers of dark fiber, or some of the excess capacity for the internet. And now it is rolling out its self-serve network-as-a-service in a few weeks. The network lets developers — such as the makers of real-time games — deliver real-time connectivity for their users.

