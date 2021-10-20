CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

'AGT: Extreme' contestant Jonathan Goodwin speaks out after near-death stunt accident

By Jessica Napoli
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"America’s Got Talent: Extreme" contestant Jonathan Goodwin is on the long road to recovery after nearly dying in a stunt gone wrong on the ABC competition series. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old stunt performer took to social media to update concerned fans about his health. He uploaded a photo from his hospital...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Vulture

America’s Got Talent: Extreme Stuntman Suffers Near-Death Accident on Set

Production has paused on a spinoff series of America’s Got Talent after a stuntman contestant was hospitalized due to an on-set accident. TMZ reports that during a rehearsal for his act on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, escape-artist stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin was sandwiched between two swinging cars that exploded upon impact, causing Goodwin to be airlifted into surgery at a trauma hospital. According to sources on set of the production, “Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire. Two cars were suspended on either side of him … swinging back-and-forth.” The stunt required Goodwin to free himself and safely land on an air mattress before the cars hit him, but the vehicles made impact and exploded, sending Goodwin falling to the ground, according to production sources.
ACCIDENTS
Distractify

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Was Rushed to the Hospital

Fans of NBC's hit competition show America's Got Talent were first introduced to British-born stuntman Jonathan Goodwin in 2020 during Season 15. Jonathan, who's also a daredevil and artist, has been buried alive, burned at the stake, hung by his toes from helicopters, covered in 200,000 bees, and more. The 41-year-old actually competed and was a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2019 before appearing on the American series, in which he made it all the way to the semifinal round.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Jonathan Goodwin's 'AGT' Injuries Include Broken Bones, Cuts, Burns

Jonathan Goodwin's terrifying car stunt gone wrong left him riddled with injuries over much of his body ... and it sounds excruciating. According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, the professional daredevil suffered multiple broken bones in both of his legs, plus cuts all over his face and burns.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Abc#British
Popculture

'America's Got Talent': Jonathan Goodwin Accident Severity Supported by Troubling 911 Call

The 911 call for America's Got Talent: Extreme stuntman Jonathan Goodwin's horrific accident reveals just how close to death he was after he fell about 70 feet from the air while filming Thursday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Goodwin, who previously appeared on America's Got Talent in 2020, fell to the ground after two swinging cars on either side of him collided together, sandwiching him between them. He missed an air mattress on the ground, hitting his head. Sources told TMZ some people on the set thought he was dead.
ACCIDENTS
papermag.com

'AGT: Extreme' Stuntman Hospitalized After Horrific On-Set Accident

A contestant on America's Got Talent: Extreme was critically injured during a stunt gone wrong. According to TMZ, Jonathan Goodwin was rushed to the hospital last night during a rehearsal for the AGT spin-off. The stuntman was reportedly crushed between two cars while suspended 70 feet in the air. The collision caused an explosion on-set and Goodwin, who was attempting to escape from a straightjacket, fell on the ground and hit his head. He was then airlifted to a hospital and placed in a trauma unit.
ACCIDENTS
TMZ.com

'AGT: Extreme' 911 Caller Says Stuntman Fell on Head, Near Death

The horrendous accident on set of "America's Got Talent: Extreme" had crew in a blind panic, and you can hear just how serious it was by listening to the 911 call from the set. We've obtained the emergency call made by a woman -- an on-site medic -- who describes...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
HuffingtonPost

Seriously Injured 'AGT: Extreme' Contestant Mocks Death From Hospital Bed

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin, who cheated death last week when a rehearsal for NBC’s new “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” show went terrifyingly wrong, has sent a defiant message from his hospital bed. “To death I say nananana boo boo,” the 41-year-old Wales-born stunt performer captioned a photo on Instagram of...
E! News

AGT Contestant Breaks Silence on Near-Fatal Accident

Watch: "America's Got Talent" Judges Talk Memorable Finalists. Following his near-fatal accident on the set of America's Got Talent: Extreme, stuntman Jonathan Goodwin is on the mend. The performer, who was rushed to the hospital last week after suffering major injuries on set during a daredevil stunt gone wrong, gave...
ACCIDENTS
reviewjournal.com

‘Daredevil’ Jonathan Goodwin recovering; ‘AGT: Extreme’ pauses shooting

Jonathan Goodwin is able to communicate in text and on Facebook. Even this would have seemed miraculous four days ago. The man known as “The Daredevil” has informed friends he is recovering, while he is hospitalized in ICU in Atlanta. His prognosis is not yet known. But Goodwin has been responsive in text, though has requested the contents of the messages be private.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wmleader.com

Extreme’ on hold after stunt goes wrong

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” has been suspended by NBC after one of the show’s stuntmen was critically injured when he was crushed between two cars in a stunt gone terribly wrong last week, the network announced on Sunday. Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin barely survived after he was sandwiched between two vehicles...
ACCIDENTS
wmleader.com

Extreme’ Escape Artist Speaks Out – WM Leader

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin spoke out for the first time since a stunt on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme sent him to the hospital. “A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn…and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me…has just been astonishing,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver.”
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Fox News

