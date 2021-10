Hello everyone, I sure hope you enjoyed this past weekend. I sure did. I attended the Charlie Tilghman and Sphinx Club celebration down on Division Street. It was a very nice event and they were able to complete the program and the live entertainment before the rain started. I want to thank all who bought my books and allowed me to autograph them for you. It was so great seeing some of the old timers that used to hang out on Pennsylvania Avenue back in the day. I saw Wayne Poulson; Brice Peterson; Danny Henson; Seleh Rahman the Master Furrier; brothers, Milton and Charlie Dugger; Justin Hugh, member of Arch Social Club; Robert Burkett; Rev. Willie Ray; Van Anderson; and Kaleb Tshamba representing the Arch Social Club, just to name a few.

