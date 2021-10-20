CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y: The Last Man gives a gender-based twist on a post-apocalyptic world

By Connie Guglielmo
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of I'm So Obsessed (subscribe here), our podcast featuring interviews with actors, artists, celebrities and creative types about their work, career and current obsessions. When she was tapped as showrunner and executive producer for the FX on Hulu series Y: The Last Man, writer Eliza...

Primetimer

How Y: The Last Man subverted familiar trans stories

For her TV adaptation, showrunner Eliza Clark wanted to address the comic’s simplistic view of gender. “I wanted to make it clear early and often that Yorick is not the last man on earth, and that what sets him apart is his Y chromosome, not his maleness,” she says. That's why Y: The Last Man introduces other trans men, mostly minor characters Yorick meets on the road. Where Yorick has to remain masked or hidden in the comic, because the slightest glimpse of him pushes women into rage, lust, or a desire to exploit him, people on the show generally just shrug and assume he’s trans. “I think it’s a fascinating reversal of the types of stories we usually see,” says Clark, “with Yorick being questioned about his identity in ways he never has before.”
SOCIETY
flickeringmyth.com

Y: The Last Man is extinct after one season

For a show about the end of the world, it appears that Y: The Last Man has faced its own extinction before it even got going with the news that it has been cancelled by FX. The long-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s lauded graphic novel only debuted its 6-episode first season in September, but now showrunner Eliza Clark has confirmed that they will not be moving forward with a second.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Y: The Last Man’ Canceled by FX

“Y: The Last Man” has been canceled by FX, weeks before its first season debuts its final episode on FX on Hulu. The news was shared by “Y: The Last Man” showrunner Eliza Clark through her Twitter on Sunday. In her post, Clark thanks FX and the show’s creative team for their partnership on the project. She also expresses hope that “Y: The Last Man” will be able to continue its run at a different network.
TV SERIES
musictech.net

Scoring an apocalypse: Herdis Stefansdottir on her music for FX’s Y: The Last Man

“I just went for it, doing whatever I thought was exciting and interesting and cool. I guess I got lucky that they liked it.” We’re speaking with composer Herdis Stefansdottir about her new score for Y: The Last Man, FX’s adaptation of the seminal 2002 comic books penned by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.
MUSIC
SuperHeroHype

New Details Emerge About Y: The Last Man’s Cancellation

New Details Emerge About Y: The Last Man’s Cancellation. Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark dropped a bombshell over the weekend when she announced that the series would not be getting a second season on FX on Hulu. The news was a crushing blow to fans of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s original comic, many of whom waited more than 10 years for an adaptation to materialize. But it sounds like FX’s decision had nothing to do with viewership numbers. A new piece from The Hollywood Reporter sheds new light on Y: The Last Man‘s cancellation.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Y: The Last Man Bosses And More React Following The Show’s Cancellation

Alas, yet another show has felt the brunt of an untimely cancellation. It was recently announced that FX on Hulu’s freshman drama Y: The Last Man will not be returning to the streaming service for a second season, despite the first season still airing. The showrunner, as well as some other cast and crew members on the long-gestating comic book adaptation, were quick to react to the news.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Y: The Last Man Not Renewed for Season 2 by FX on Hulu

Y: The Last Man Not Renewed for Season 2 by FX on Hulu. With high audience and critical reviews at Rotten Tomatoes, Y: The Last Man seemed like it should have become a hit. Unfortunately, FX did not see it that way. Via showrunner Eliza Clark, today brings news that the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s acclaimed comic will not be renewed for a second season. Not at FX, anyway. Clark has hope that perhaps another network can come to the rescue.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Y: The Last Man boss responds to show's surprise cancellation

Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark has uploaded a defiant statement in light of the post-apocalyptic drama's cancellation after just one season. Based on the DC comics of the same name, the eight-episode series, which aired on FX on Hulu in the US and is currently airing on Star on Disney+ in the UK, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a cataclysmic event kills off all mammals with a Y chromosome.
TV SERIES
/Film

Y: The Last Man Might Get Resurrected On HBO Max

Alas, poor Yorick, we barely knew you. The story of the last Y chromosome-carrying person on Earth and his amazing pet monkey was canceled before the end of its first season on FX on Hulu. The series, based on the bestselling Brian K. Vaughan comic book series, went through some behind-the-scenes turmoil before it ever aired, perhaps dooming it to its appropriately apocalyptic fate.
TV SERIES
SlashGear

Y: The Last Man series has already been canceled by FX on Hulu

FX, the network behind hit shows like American Horror Story, has already canceled its new series Y: The Last Man. The show is based on a DC Comics series from Pia Guerra and Brian K. Vaughan about a post-apocalyptic world in which all men, except for one, have died. It’s unclear at this time whether the series will find a new home.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Y: The Last Man Cancelled Weeks Prior To Season 1 Finale

It seems like the story of Yorick Brown has reached an abrupt end becauseY :The Last Man has been cancelled. Showrunner Eliza Clark took to Twitter to express the heartbreaking news. “We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y:...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Y: The Last Man cancellation explained in new report

A new report explains why Y: The Last Man has been cancelled. Per The Hollywood Reporter, FX first ordered The Last Man to series in February 2019, after a pilot was almost a year earlier in April 2018. Barry Keoghan and Diane Lane were set to play the lead roles, but showrunners Michael Green and Aida Croal left the series, and Eliza Clark was brought onboard as showrunner in June 2019. In February 2020, Keoghan was recast, with Ben Schnetzer eventually taking the role of Yorick Brown. Shortly afterwards, the pandemic hit, and the plan for the series' rollout was switched from FX to FX on Hulu. Production finally kicked off in October 2020.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Y: The Last Man series canceled by FX, now looking for another home

Y: The Last Man has been canceled by FX on Hulu – and the show is now searching for a new home. Showrunner Eliza Clark broke the news on Twitter, posting a statement that reads in part: "We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: THE LAST MAN. I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Y: The Last Man Star Teases "Mind-Blowing" Final Episodes

Y: The Last Man has had a unique and unprecedented journey into live-action, with the Vertigo Comics series finally getting a television adaptation earlier this year. The series, which has debuted under the FX on Hulu banner, has told the tale of the survivors of a mysterious global apocalypse, which killed every mammal with a Y chromosome outside of Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey, Ampersand. The fight for survival — and for figuring out what caused the pandemic — draws in a number of key characters, something that has been showcased across the series' eight episodes thus far. Unfortunately, it was revealed on Sunday that the series will not be returning for a second season on FX on Hulu, and although the cast and crew have indicated that it could find a home elsewhere, it definitely adds an unexpected layer to the remaining episodes. ComicBook.com spoke to Ashley Romans, who stars as Agent 355 on the series, days before the news of the series' cancellation broke, and she teased what fans can expect in the last few episodes of Season 1.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Y: The Last Man season 2 might happen at HBO Max

You may have heard that Y: The Last Man, the sci-fi series based on the comic of the same name, has been cancelled. Well, the filmmakers behind it are looking for a new home, and streaming service HBO Max is reportedly a possibility. The Hollywood Reporter has spoken to a...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

FX On Hulu Unexpectedly Canceled ‘Y: The Last Man’: Here’s Why

Fans of Y: The Last Man encountered heartbreaking news on Sunday: after only two months of the first episode was aired, FX On Hulu decided to cancel the series. As for now, the first and potentially only season is still running with two episodes left. The abrupt cancellation stirs up discussions of why the series couldn’t last. An article from The Hollywood Reporter unveils some details and possible reasons why Y: The Last Man was suddenly canceled. Sources also point out that the series may find a new home shortly.
TV SERIES

