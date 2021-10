New York's junior senator released an original report this week on the shortcomings of a program that was created to alleviate student loan debt for individuals committed to public service careers for 10 years. Kirsten Gillibrand says the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program has failed to help ease the student debt burden for public servants. She says only 1.2% of New Yorkers who have applied for the program have received loan forgiveness, and PSLF participants in the state still owe more than $8 billion...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO